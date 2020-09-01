HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The Grand Slam is being held in New York without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4) 1350 MERTENS, ANISIMOVA SAIL THROUGH

Belgium's 16th seeded Elise Mertens converted all her four break point opportunities in a clinical display to beat German Laura Siegemund 6-2 6-2. American Amanda Anisimova, who reached the French Open semi-finals last year, also eased into the second round with a 7-5 7-5 win over Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova.

READ MORE: Muguruza shakes off rust to reach U.S. Open second round

Osaka keen to spread awareness about racial injustice FACTBOX-Kim Clijsters v Ekaterina Alexandrova

Osaka allays injury fears in three-set win over Doi Former No. 1 Kerber eyeing improvement after rehiring coach Beltz

Tsitsipas opens up on his relationship with his towel Djokovic embracing the pressure as he extends winning streak

Grand Slam bubble bursts for US teen Gauff PREVIEW-Mum's the word as Serena, Clijsters, Azarenka take the stage at US Open

U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday 1241 MUGURUZA FIGHTS BACK TO WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS

Spanish 10th seed Garbine Muguruza, playing her first match since February, beat Japan's Nao Hibino 6-4 6-4 to advance to the second round. Muguruza started slow but came back from 1-4 down in the opening set, winning seven consecutive games before Hibino got back on the scoreboard. The Japanese saved a match point at 5-3 before Muguruza served out the match.

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK Play began at an overcast Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4°F). Rain delayed matches on the outer courts and is expected to return later in the day. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)