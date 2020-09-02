Former England cricket allrounder David Capel dies at 57

Left Menu
Capel made 270 first-class appearances for Northamptonshire from 1981-1998 and became the first cricketer born in the county to play a test for England in 77 years when he made his debut against Pakistan in July 1987.

PTI | Northampton | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:09 IST
David Capel, the former cricket allrounder who played 15 tests and 23 one-day internationals for England from 1987-1990, has died after a long illness. He was 57. Northamptonshire, the English county side where Capel spent 32 consecutive years as a player and then coach, announced he died at his home on Wednesday. The team said Capel had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018. Capel made 270 first-class appearances for Northamptonshire from 1981-1998 and became the first cricketer born in the county to play a test for England in 77 years when he made his debut against Pakistan in July 1987. He had made his ODI debut three months earlier.

His highest score was 98 not out against Pakistan in Karachi that year. "This is hugely shocking and sad news for the English cricket family and particularly those connected with Northants," said Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board. "David was one of the finest allrounders of his era."

