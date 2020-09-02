HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open in New York on Wednesday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-10 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1405 KVITOVA EASES INTO ROUND THREE

Czech sixth seed Petra Kvitova struck 33 winners in a dominant display to dispatch Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova 7-6(3) 6-2. 1345 MLADENOVIC SUFFERS SHOCK EXIT

France's Kristina Mladenovic, seeded 30th, failed to convert four match points as she was stunned by Russian youngster Varvara Gracheva 1-6 7-6(2) 6-0 in the second round. READ MORE

1255 KONTAVEIT ADVANCES IN STRAIGHT SETS Estonia's 14th seed Anett Kontaveit comfortably beat Kaja Juvan 6-4 6-1 in the second round.

Kontaveit hit 25 winners and won 21 points at the net against her Slovenian opponent. 1250 VONDROUSOVA OUT, KERBER THROUGH

Aliaksandra Sasnovich caused an upset in the women's draw when she knocked out the Czech Republic's 12th seed Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 6-2 in the second round. Sasnovich saved six break points and converted four to finish the match in 65 minutes.

In the battle of the two Germans, 17th seed Angelique Kerber beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3 7-6(6) to move into round three. 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Play began in overcast conditions in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F). Rain is expected in the afternoon. Novak Djokovic, Karolina Pliskova, Naomi Osaka and Stefanos Tsitsipas are in action later in the day.