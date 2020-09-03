Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 09:10 IST
'Dear Tiger': One Phil Mickelson tweet sends golf world into frenzy
Long time rivals Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have caught all golf fans off guard as the former chose to send out a late-night tweet for the latter just to appreciate his greatness. "Dear Tiger, Thank you for all that you've done for this great game of golf. No one has benefited more than me and I just wanted you to know I appreciate you and all you've done. That's all. Thank you," Mickelson tweeted.

As soon as this tweet was put on the public forum, fans started questioning as to why the tweet has been made and what can be the possible reason for Mickelson appreciating his long time rival? Seeing constant queries about the intentions behind his tweet, Mickelson finally cleared the air and said: "Random Appreciation".

However, this tweet by Mickelson also led to some people wondering whether Woods, the 15-time Majors Champion was calling time on his career. Both Mickelson and Woods would be seen in action in the upcoming US Open.

Both of these stars had also played a charity match together along with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning earlier this year. The tales of competitiveness between Woods and Mickelson have one heard by everyone familiar with the golf world.

The duo has admitted in the past that they even went through phases where they did not talk to each other just because of the competitiveness between them in the sport of golf. (ANI)

