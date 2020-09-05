HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1210 SAKKARI ELIMINATES ANISIMOVA IN 55 MINUTES

Greek 15th seed Maria Sakkari was at her phenomenal best when she beat American Amanda Anisimova 6-3 6-1 in a match that lasted less than an hour at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Sakkari fired four aces and 11 winners past the 22nd seed, breaking her five times while Anisimova also made 28 unforced errors.

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS Play began in bright sunshine in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees.

Day six kicked off with Greek 15th seed Maria Sakkari taking on American 22nd seed Amanda Anisimova. Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin are in action later on Saturday.

