Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man City Women sign England defender Alex Greenwood on 3-year deal

Manchester City Women have signed England defender and UEFA Women's Champions League winner Alex Greenwood on a three-year deal from Lyon.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:23 IST
Man City Women sign England defender Alex Greenwood on 3-year deal
England defender Alex Greenwood (Photo/Manchester City Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City Women have signed England defender and UEFA Women's Champions League winner Alex Greenwood on a three-year deal from Lyon. Greenwood becomes the club's fifth signing of the summer. During her decade-long career so far, Greenwood represented Everton, Liverpool, Notts County, Liverpool, Manchester United and Lyon.

A year-long stint in France saw the defender achieve her dream of lifting the Champions League trophy, in addition to two domestic cups and the Division 1 Feminine title. Now, she says it's time to realise a new dream, adding City are the perfect fit for her ambitions.

Speaking after signing on the dotted line, Greenwood said: "I'm so excited to get going -- it's been a crazy and unforgettable few weeks, but I just can't wait to get started and bring that winning feeling to City. "I've learned so much about myself over the past 15 months by living away from home and in a different culture and environment, but it's given me so much time to develop both personally and as a player," she added.

Greenwood started out with Everton in her home city and was named FA Young Player of the Year in 2012 at the age of just 18. The Liverpudlian then enjoyed stints with Notts County -- alongside City striker Ellen White -- and Liverpool -- alongside Blues' duo Caroline Weir and Gemma Bonner -- while she was named in the FA WSL Team of the Year in 2015/16.

Moving to Manchester United in 2018, Greenwood captained the Red Devils as they won promotion to the FA Women's Super League in their debut season as a team. Her efforts caught the eye of Lyon meanwhile, with the French side taking her to Division 1 Feminine last summer where she helped them to secure the Trophee des Championnes, Coupe De France, domestic league title and UEFA Women's Champions League in 2019/20.

Internationally, Greenwood made her debut for England in 2014 against Finland in the Cyprus Cup -- a tournament the Lionesses won just a year later -- before figuring prominently as the team secured a third-place finish in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. Boasting 46 caps for the national team, the left-back also helped England to SheBelieves Cup success in 2019 alongside being an integral member of the side who reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in the same year.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Inst of Integrative Medicine conducting clinical trials of 3-4 COVID-19 drug formulations: Director

The Jammu-based Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine IIIM is undertaking clinical trials of 3-4 formulations for developing a COVID-19 drug, a senior official had said. The IIIM is also in the final stages of validating a new machine-le...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 9

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Conversations on to see Rashid play red-ball cricket, reveals Chris Silverwood

England coach Chris Silverwood on Wednesday said that the team management would hold talks with spinner Adil Rashid regarding making a return to the Test side. Rashid last played a Test for England in January 2019 and the spinner now has be...

Departments directed to ensure officials enrol for compulsory ethics in course

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has directed government departments to ensure that officials enrol for the compulsory Ethics in the Public Service online course offered by the National School of Government NSG.The NS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020