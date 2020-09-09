Man City Women sign England defender Alex Greenwood on 3-year deal

Manchester City Women have signed England defender and UEFA Women's Champions League winner Alex Greenwood on a three-year deal from Lyon. Greenwood becomes the club's fifth signing of the summer. During her decade-long career so far, Greenwood represented Everton, Liverpool, Notts County, Liverpool, Manchester United and Lyon.

A year-long stint in France saw the defender achieve her dream of lifting the Champions League trophy, in addition to two domestic cups and the Division 1 Feminine title. Now, she says it's time to realise a new dream, adding City are the perfect fit for her ambitions.

Speaking after signing on the dotted line, Greenwood said: "I'm so excited to get going -- it's been a crazy and unforgettable few weeks, but I just can't wait to get started and bring that winning feeling to City. "I've learned so much about myself over the past 15 months by living away from home and in a different culture and environment, but it's given me so much time to develop both personally and as a player," she added.

Greenwood started out with Everton in her home city and was named FA Young Player of the Year in 2012 at the age of just 18. The Liverpudlian then enjoyed stints with Notts County -- alongside City striker Ellen White -- and Liverpool -- alongside Blues' duo Caroline Weir and Gemma Bonner -- while she was named in the FA WSL Team of the Year in 2015/16.

Moving to Manchester United in 2018, Greenwood captained the Red Devils as they won promotion to the FA Women's Super League in their debut season as a team. Her efforts caught the eye of Lyon meanwhile, with the French side taking her to Division 1 Feminine last summer where she helped them to secure the Trophee des Championnes, Coupe De France, domestic league title and UEFA Women's Champions League in 2019/20.

Internationally, Greenwood made her debut for England in 2014 against Finland in the Cyprus Cup -- a tournament the Lionesses won just a year later -- before figuring prominently as the team secured a third-place finish in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. Boasting 46 caps for the national team, the left-back also helped England to SheBelieves Cup success in 2019 alongside being an integral member of the side who reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in the same year.