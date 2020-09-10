Left Menu
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Tuscan Grand Prix

Mugello has never hosted a Formula One Grand Prix, although teams tested there in 2012 and will be the fourth Italian circuit to have featured in the championship after Monza, Imola and Pescara. The circuit in the Tuscan hills near Florence has 14 turns, all medium or high speed, with a long pit straight.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 06:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 06:32 IST
Some statistics for Sunday's Tuscan Formula One Grand Prix at Italy's Mugello circuit, the ninth race of the 2020 season: Lap distance: 5.245km. Total distance: 309.455km (59 laps)

No previous race. Start time: 1310 GMT (1510 local)

MUGELLO Sunday's race marks Ferrari's 1,000th world championship Grand Prix since the first in 1950. The track is also owned by the sport's oldest and most successful team.

It will be the first race of the season with some paying spectators, with all previous rounds held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mugello has never hosted a Formula One Grand Prix, although teams tested there in 2012 and will be the fourth Italian circuit to have featured in the championship after Monza, Imola and Pescara.

The circuit in the Tuscan hills near Florence has 14 turns, all medium or high speed, with a long pit straight. It has traditionally hosted motorcycling's Italian Grand Prix. RACE WINS

Hamilton has 89 victories from 258 starts and is two short of Michael Schumacher's record 91. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is the next closest active driver on 53. Hamilton has won five of eight races so far in 2020, Mercedes six of them. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly are the other winners, both in Honda-powered cars.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 108 and Red Bull 63. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012. POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 94 career poles. Mercedes have started every race on pole this season.

PODIUM Hamilton has a record 157 career podiums.

POINTS Hamilton has a record 41 successive points finishes and can set an outright record for successive classified finishes this weekend.

The Briton leads team mate Valtteri Bottas by 47 points. Hamilton has scored 164 points so far, six more then second placed Red Bull have managed as a team. All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored points this season.

MILESTONE Gasly's win at Monza last weekend was the first by a French driver since Olivier Panis at Monaco in 1996. He became the 109th driver to win a grand prix and first new winner since Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in Belgium last year.

It was also the first by a driver from outside Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull since Kimi Raikkonen for Lotus in Australia in 2013. Hamilton's pole lap at Monza last Saturday was the fastest ever, the Mercedes driver qualifying at an average speed of 264.362kph (164mph).

