Series-chasing Australia limits England to 231-9 in 2nd ODI

England's decision to bat first appeared to backfire with the world champions limited to 231-9 in the second one-day cricket international against Australia on Sunday. Australia is looking to wrap up a series victory after beating England in the first ODI on Friday, also in Manchester.

No England batsman reached 50 at Old Trafford on Sunday with ODI captain Eoin Morgan (42 runs off 52 balls) and test captain Joe Root (39 off 73) the top-scorers. Both men were dismissed by leg spinner Adam Zampa who finished with 3-36 off 10 overs. Morgan was out leg before wicket after Australia captain Aaron Finch opted to review the original not out decision, leaving England on 117-5 in the 29th over.

No. 9 Tom Curran (37 off 39) and No. 10 Adil Rashid, who hit an undefeated 35 off 26 deliveries, came to England's rescue at the end, sharing 76 for the ninth wicket. England's explosive opener Jason Roy (21) was run out while attempting a quick single from the non-batting end after impressive fielding from Marcus Stoinis.

England is in danger of its first ODI home series defeat since 2015.