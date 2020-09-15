Left Menu
Official confirmation of Pakistan tour soon: Zimbabwe cricket chairman Mukuhlani

Zimbabwe are awaiting an official confirmation to tour Pakistan for three ODIs and as many T20Is in October.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:34 IST
Zimbabwe Cricket logo. Image Credit: ANI

Zimbabwe are awaiting an official confirmation to tour Pakistan for three ODIs and as many T20Is in October. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said he was "hopeful we will be cleared to travel to Pakistan" and that an official announcement would be made shortly.

The series is slated to begin from October 20, with Multan in the queue to host an international fixture for the first time in 12 years. The series will take place in a bio-secure environment, with the Pakistan Cricket Board yet to make the standard operating procedures for the same.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the PCB are privately weighing up the merits of a quarantine period as short as three days, to one as long as a week. They are understood to be in talks with the ECB and ICC for input. Earlier in the day, the PCB announced comprehensive COVID-19 protocols for the 2020-21 domestic season.

Right from the start of the season squad members, match officials, duty doctors, and security managers will be placed in bio-secure zones, where they will be able to roam around and interact with each other freely. To ensure that the bio-secure zone is coronavirus free, they will be required to return two negative Covid-19 tests. (ANI)

