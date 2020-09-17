Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eagles RB Sanders, RT Johnson practice, on track to play Week 2

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice Wednesday and were listed as full participants. Johnson earlier this week said "count on it" when asked if he was a go this week. Defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) is also expected to practice this week after missing the disappointing Week 1 loss at Washington.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 02:08 IST
Eagles RB Sanders, RT Johnson practice, on track to play Week 2

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice Wednesday and were listed as full participants. Both are expected to play Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Johnson earlier this week said "count on it" when asked if he was a go this week.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) is also expected to practice this week after missing the disappointing Week 1 loss at Washington. Without Johnson, the Eagles' makeshift offensive line surrendered eight sacks against Washington. Fourth-round pick Jack Driscoll started at right tackle and young Nate Herbig played at right guard on Sunday for Philadelphia, which is making do without left tackle Andre Dillard (biceps) and right guard Brandon Brooks (Achilles).

Johnson started all 92 regular-season games in which he has played since entering the league in 2013. He underwent ankle surgery last month. Sanders has been dealing with a hamstring injury since early in training camp. He's expected to be the team's featured back following the offseason departure of Jordan Howard (Miami Dolphins).

Defensive end Brandon Graham (concussion protocol) did not practice Wednesday. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Senator Rubio urges Trump to scrap TikTok-Oracle deal if ByteDance ties remain

Marco Rubio and five other Republican senators called on the Trump administration to reject a proposed deal for Oracle Corp to become a trusted technology provider for popular social media platform TikToks U.S. operations, if ties to Chines...

U.S. seeks to recover $300 mln more in 1MBD assets held in Britain

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to recover 300 million in additional assets allegedly associated with the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, assets it has traced to an escrow account in the United Kingdom, the agency said on Wednes...

Roethlisberger takes aim at battered Broncos in Pittsburgh

Ben Roethlisberger made a triumphant return to action Monday night, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a win over the New York Giants to open the season. The quarterback will try to repeat the success when the Steelers host the Denver Bronc...

WikiLeaks acted in public interest, 'Pentagon Papers' leaker tells Assange hearing

The man who leaked the Pentagon Papers about the Vietnam War defended Julian Assange at his London extradition hearing on Wednesday, saying WikiLeaks had acted in the public interest and warning Assange would not get a fair trial in the Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020