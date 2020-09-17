Eagles RB Sanders, RT Johnson practice, on track to play Week 2

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice Wednesday and were listed as full participants. Both are expected to play Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Johnson earlier this week said "count on it" when asked if he was a go this week.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) is also expected to practice this week after missing the disappointing Week 1 loss at Washington. Without Johnson, the Eagles' makeshift offensive line surrendered eight sacks against Washington. Fourth-round pick Jack Driscoll started at right tackle and young Nate Herbig played at right guard on Sunday for Philadelphia, which is making do without left tackle Andre Dillard (biceps) and right guard Brandon Brooks (Achilles).

Johnson started all 92 regular-season games in which he has played since entering the league in 2013. He underwent ankle surgery last month. Sanders has been dealing with a hamstring injury since early in training camp. He's expected to be the team's featured back following the offseason departure of Jordan Howard (Miami Dolphins).

Defensive end Brandon Graham (concussion protocol) did not practice Wednesday. --Field Level Media