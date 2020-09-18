Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Higuain joins Inter Miami after Juventus exit

Inter Miami have signed Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain on a free transfer after he left Italian champions Juventus, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced on Friday. Higuain, 32, will join the MLS side owned by David Beckham as a designated player, joining compatriot Matias Pellegrini and Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro as the team's highest-paid squad members. I think it will be a beautiful experience in my life," Higuain said in a statement https://www.intermiamicf.com/en/post/2020/09/18/inter-miami-cf-signs-forward-gonzalo-higua-n-designated-player.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:36 IST
Soccer-Higuain joins Inter Miami after Juventus exit
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Inter Miami have signed Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain on a free transfer after he left Italian champions Juventus, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced on Friday.

Higuain, 32, will join the MLS side owned by David Beckham as a designated player, joining compatriot Matias Pellegrini and Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro as the team's highest-paid squad members. Nicknamed 'the Beckham Rule', the designated player option allows MLS teams to sign up to three players outside their salary cap.

"First of all, I want to thank Inter Miami for the effort it has made to sign me. I think it will be a beautiful experience in my life," Higuain said in a statement https://www.intermiamicf.com/en/post/2020/09/18/inter-miami-cf-signs-forward-gonzalo-higua-n-designated-player. "It's what I was looking for - a new experience, a new league and a beautiful city.

"I'm really happy to be here and that it's official. My goal is to try to transmit all the experience I acquired in Europe and to help the team grow." Earlier on Friday, Serie A champions, Juventus announced they had terminated Higuain's contract by mutual consent.

Former Real Madrid striker Higuain, who joined Juventus in 2016 after a three-year stint with Napoli, scored 66 goals in 149 games in all competitions for the league champions. "There were many battles together, many goals scored, with many often decisive. Now the paths of Higuain and Juventus go their separate ways," Juventus said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/thanks-for-everything-pipita.

Higuain follows former Juventus team mate Blaise Matuidi in Miami, and he will also be playing in the same league as his older brother, Federico Higuain, who plays for D.C. United. ($1 = 0.8437 euros)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Monfils subjected to racist abuse online after early exit in Rome

Frances Gael Monfils revealed on Friday that he had been racially abused on Instagram following his early exit at the Italian Open in Rome. Fifth seed Monfils, who had received a bye into the second round, lost 6-2 6-4 to Dominik Koepfer on...

Turkey's Halkbank urges dismissal of Iran sanctions criminal case in U.S.

Halkbank on Friday urged a judge to dismiss a U.S. indictment accusing the state-owned Turkish lender of helping Iran evade American sanctions, even as it seeks the judges recusal for alleged bias.At a hearing in Manhattan federal court, a ...

UN rights chief calls for Turkey to probe rights abuses in northern Syria

Michelle Bachelet warned that the human rights situation in places such as Afrin, Ras al-Ain and Tel Abyad, is grim, with violence and criminality rife. An alarming pattern of grave violations has been documented in these areas in recent ...

No rains in Delhi for 11th day

Rains continued to evade the national capital on Friday, despite a MeT department forecast of light showers. Though monsoon is not over yet, there has been no precipitation in Delhi for 11 days.The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020