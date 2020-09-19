Soccer-Aguero could be out of action until November, says Guardiola
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could miss the first two months of the Premier League season as he has yet to train with the club since suffering a knee injury in June, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 04:30 IST
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could miss the first two months of the Premier League season as he has yet to train with the club since suffering a knee injury in June, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. The Argentine was sidelined for the last 12 matches of City's 2019-2020 campaign, including their two Champions League fixtures in August.
Guardiola said the 32-year-old may not be fit until November. "We knew the injury was difficult," Guardiola was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"He still hasn't had one training session with us and Sergio is not a guy who regains his physical condition quickly. He has been out for a long time, so maybe in one or two months he will be ready." (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Grant McCool)
ALSO READ
OFC Champions League 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions
ADVISORY-Soccer-Premier League preview package
Soccer-England defender Bronze returns to Manchester City
PREVIEW-Soccer-No plot change but new stars in made for TV Premier League season
Manchester City duo Laporte, Mahrez test positive for Covid-19