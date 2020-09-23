Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Ham plays despite virus cases, Spurs game called off

The coronavirus dominated the English League Cup schedule as West Ham played despite its coach and two players having tested positive, while Tottenham's game was called off. West Ham said manager David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen only found out their test results after they had arrived at the London Stadium to play against Hull.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-09-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 09:19 IST
West Ham plays despite virus cases, Spurs game called off

The coronavirus dominated the English League Cup schedule as West Ham played despite its coach and two players having tested positive, while Tottenham's game was called off. West Ham said manager David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen only found out their test results after they had arrived at the London Stadium to play against Hull. Diop and Cullen had been named in the starting lineup.

“The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and have returned home,” West Ham said. “All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols.” Assistant coach Alan Irvine took charge of West Ham in Moyes' absence. West Ham won the game 5-1 as Robert Snodgrass scored the opening goal before Sébastien Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko scored two each. West Ham did not say when its players and coaches gave their samples to be tested or how much contact Moyes and the two players had with the rest of the team since then. West Ham's last game was a 2-1 loss to Arsenal on Saturday.

The Premier League coronavirus protocols state Moyes, Diop and Cullen will have to isolate for 10 days. That would mean they miss the Premier League game against Wolverhampton on Sunday. Earlier, the match between Tottenham and Leyton Orient was called off two hours before kickoff because Orient players contracted the coronavirus.

“Discussions are ongoing between the relevant stakeholders in regards to the implications of the fixture not taking place,” the English Football League, which organizes the competition, said in a statement. Orient, a London-based team in the fourth division, may have to forfeit the game if the club is deemed to be unable to fulfil the fixture.

Manchester United got its first win of the season by beating second-division Luton 2-0, but it was a far from dominant showing after losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday. Juan Mata gave United the lead from the penalty spot after Brandon Williams was tripped in the 44th minute. However, United struggled to break down Luton's otherwise disciplined defense and only a good save from goalkeeper Dean Henderson in his first competitive game for United stopped Luton leveling the score with a header in the 81st.

Marcus Rashford made sure of the win with a goal on the counterattack seven minutes later and Mason Greenwood scored another in added time. United faces either Brighton or second-tier Preston in the next round. Newly promoted Premier League club West Bromwich Albion lost 5-4 on penalties against second-tier Brentford after the game ended 2-2, with goalkeeper David Raya making the deciding save in the shootout. Defender Branislav Ivanovic made his West Brom debut in the game. Newport produced another surprise result to beat Watford 3-1.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Streaming service Peacock picks up 'Mr Mercedes' series

NBCUniversals streaming service Peacock has acquired crime-thriller drama series Mr. Mercedes. The show, developed by David E Kelley of Big Little Lies fame, is based on Stephen Kings bestselling Bill Hodges trilogy.The first two seasons of...

6 held by CCB Bengaluru for betting on IPL matches

Six people were arrested and Rs 6 lakhs was seized by the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru for allegedly betting on the Indian Premier League. According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, all six have been arrested.Two cases w...

Annova Solutions Helping Client's Journey with Dedicated Teams Working on Industry-specific Labels

- AI, Machine Learning is going to play a key part in shaping up the world in the coming decades INDORE,India, Sept. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Machine Learning is a game-changer when it comes to RoI for various business verticals and as a res...

Odisha farmers protest seeking compensation for crop loss due to flood

Thousands of protesting farmers blocked National Highway-15 in Odishas Chandikhol district, demanding compensation for crop damages caused by floods and the withdrawal of the new farmers bill. The highway was blocked for over two hours on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020