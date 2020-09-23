Zimbabwe get govt nod to travel to Pakistan for limited-overs series
The Government of Zimbabwe has granted permission to its cricket team to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series scheduled for October-November.ANI | Harare | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:44 IST
The Government of Zimbabwe has granted permission to its cricket team to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series scheduled for October-November. "IT'S OFFICIAL! The Government of Zimbabwe has granted @ZimCricketv the permission to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series scheduled for October-November," Zimbabwe Cricket tweeted.
Zimbabwe are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Pakistan. The series is slated to begin from October 20, with Multan in the queue to host an international fixture for the first time in 12 years. The series will take place in a bio-secure environment, with the Pakistan Cricket Board yet to make the standard operating procedures for the same. As per ESPNcricinfo, the PCB is privately weighing up the merits of a quarantine period as short as three days, to one as long as a week. They are understood to be in talks with the ECB and ICC for input.
Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0 while they levelled the T20I series 1-1 against England in their last bilateral series. (ANI)
