Soccer-Teams not willing to sell Moyes' transfer targets, says West Ham owner

West Ham United may not sign any more players before the transfer window shuts on Oct. 5 as the bids made for targets named by manager David Moyes have not been accepted, the Premier League club's co-owner David Sullivan has said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:32 IST
West Ham United may not sign any more players before the transfer window shuts on Oct. 5 as the bids made for targets named by manager David Moyes have not been accepted, the Premier League club's co-owner David Sullivan has said. West Ham have made only one first-team signing in defensive midfielder Tomas Soucek and successive league defeats by Newcastle United and Arsenal have only stoked the fans' anger towards the club's hierarchy for the lack of incoming players.

Sky Sports reported West Ham made an offer for Burnley centre back James Tarkowski but the London side failed to meet the asking price after offering 30 million pounds ($38.18 million). "We've got a very unbalanced squad. We've now got the funds to buy a player or two, but unfortunately... the players the manager wants we can't get," Sullivan told talkSPORT.

"I'm waiting for targets for the manager and we've got two or three bids in, but unfortunately the benchmark is very high and it's very hard to get those players. "We have a number of bids in for a number of players, but teams don't want to lose them... key players at decent sized clubs, outside the UK... so whether we get any of these players I do not know."

A number of players have left West Ham, including winger Grady Diangana, whose sale to newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion was even criticised by club captain Mark Noble. Sullivan added the club could be in financial trouble if spectators remain barred from stadiums to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We've got limited funds," he added. "We've also got the fact we'll probably get no gate money for the rest of the season and we've got to keep the club afloat and pay wages. "We've chased dreams the last two years and bought a pile of players who haven't impacted the club, and maybe they will over the coming seasons because there are some damned good players."

($1 = 0.7857 pounds)

