Golf-Soderberg withdrawn from Irish Open due to COVID-19 concerns

Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg has been withdrawn from the Irish Open ahead of the second round after being notified of a contact who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, the European Tour said on Friday. Soderberg, ranked 176 in the world, had played in Thursday's opening round at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club before he was notified of the contact.

The 30-year-old has tested negative for the novel coronavirus on site in Northern Ireland but has been withdrawn from the tournament as a precautionary measure. "In accordance with public health guidelines, Sebastian will self-isolate for a total of 14 days and will be supported throughout that period by European Tour medical and event staff," the tour said in a statement https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/news/articles/detail/european-tour-statement-on-sebastian-soderberg.