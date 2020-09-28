Left Menu
Sreesanth, Gambhir urge Tharoor not to compare Samson with Dhoni

S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir have urged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor not to compare Rajasthan Royals' batsman Sanju Samson with MS Dhoni.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 11:26 IST
Rajasthan Royals' wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir have urged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor not to compare Rajasthan Royals' batsman Sanju Samson with MS Dhoni. Samson had played a knock of 85 runs against Kings XI Punjab as Rajasthan Royals chased down a target of 224 with four wickets in hand and three balls to spare.

Taking note of Samson's innings, Tharoor had tweeted: "What an absolutely incredible win for @rajasthanroyals! I've known @iamSanjuSamson for a decade & told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni. Well, that day is here. After his two amazing innings in this IPL, you know a world-class player has arrived." However, both Gambhir and Sreesanth urged Tharoor to not compare Samson and Dhoni as the former is one of his kind.

"Sanju Samson doesn't need to be next anyone. He will be 'the' Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket," tweeted Gambhir. "I am sure he will still keep playing well and it's not just these 2 innings ..he is gonna break a lot of records too and win many more world cups for our country. So pls don't compare him to anyone. His best is yet to come," said Sreesanth.

Sanju Samson had played a knock of 74 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and he followed it up with an 85-run knock against Kings XI Punjab. Royals chased down 224 with four wickets in hand and three balls to spare against Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

For the Royals, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, and Rahul Tewatia all scored 50+ scores to give the side a victory by four wickets. Tewatia came out to bat at number four and he was struggling at one stage as he was not able to connect the ball initially. However, in the 18th over. bowled by Sheldon Cottrell, Tewatia hit five sixes to turn the side. The left-handed batsman played a knock of 53 as Rajasthan gained an improbable victory.

For KXIP, Mayank Agarwal had scored a ton and this was his first hundred in the IPL. The right-handed Mayank played a knock of 106 runs from 50 balls with the help of 10 fours and 7 sixes to take the side's total to 223/2. Rajasthan has now won their opening two matches in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The side will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on September 30 while Kings XI Punjab will face Mumbai Indians on October 1. (ANI)

