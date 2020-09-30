HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1016 SERENA WILLIAMS WITHDRAWS FROM FRENCH OPEN

Serena Williams's French Open campaign ended after she withdrew from her second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova due to an Achilles injury. "I really wanted to give an effort here. I'm struggling to walk so that's a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover," she told reporters.

0909 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS Third seed Elina Svitolina began her second-round match against unseeded Mexican Renata Zarazua under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Play on the outside courts began after a short delay due to rain, with showers forecast throughout the day. Men's defending champion Rafa Nadal faces American Mackenzie McDonald later in the day.