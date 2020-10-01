Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Argentine-Catalan tactical masterclass awaits at Elland Road

Argentine Bielsa has transformed Leeds from a team stuck in a long battle to get out of the second-tier Championship into one of the most fascinating to watch in the Premier League. Guardiola's impact on City is well documented, with the Spaniard winning two league titles for the club whilst introducing his trademark passing style.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:52 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Argentine-Catalan tactical masterclass awaits at Elland Road

For those who view football through the prism of tactics and coaching, there is probably no fixture that will whet the appetite as much as Saturday's Premier League clash between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road.

Such is the stature of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa and City boss Pep Guardiola that the framing of the match as a battle between two coaches is entirely justified. Argentine Bielsa has transformed Leeds from a team stuck in a long battle to get out of the second-tier Championship into one of the most fascinating to watch in the Premier League.

Guardiola's impact on City is well documented, with the Spaniard winning two league titles for the club whilst introducing his trademark passing style. The former Barcelona coach is an obsessive student of the game and before embarking upon his coaching career he visited Bielsa in 2006 at his ranch outside Rosario, on the advice of his former Roma team mate, Argentine striker Gabriel Batistuta.

A long conversation about the game followed -- over meats roasted on an open fire - and the pair have maintained a mutual respect ever since. After Leeds won promotion last season, Guardiola said of Bielsa: "He is unique in world football because of the special way he plays. I learnt a lot about his style, his final product. He’s an incredible person, so special."

It would take an academic paper to do justice to the similarities and differences between the way the two men approach tactics but there are, of course, other factors at play on Saturday. Leeds have made a fine start to life back in the top flight following a 16-year absence. After a thrilling 4-3 loss at champions Liverpool on the opening day, they have since beaten Fulham and Sheffield United.

City are bruised from a 5-2 home defeat by Leicester City which raised more questions about their defensive troubles, although the signing of Portugal defender Ruben Dias for a reported 64 million pounds ($82.16 million) from Benfica should help address those issues. Viewers can expect an intense game, with goals and plenty of camera pans to the two managers, and there will be a similar focus on the two men on the bench at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho returns to face Manchester United, who he left last year, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of a win to kick-start his side's campaign. Unied's victories at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League and League Cup this week have quietened the discontent of their fans over the club's transfer inactivity but, with the window closing on Monday, the respite may be short-lived. Also on Sunday, Liverpool will look to extend their 100% record when they visit Aston Villa, who have been boosted by the loan signing of Ross Barkley from Chelsea.

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have a chance to make it four wins from four at home to Brighton on Saturday while the other team with maximum points, Leicester, host West Ham on Sunday. ($1 = 0.7789 pounds)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul, Amarinder to lead three-day tractor rally across Punjab against farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead tractor rallies across the state from October 3 to 5 in protest against the Centres newly enacted agriculture laws. According to a press release, all P...

Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviews

A Thai island hotel will go into mediation with an American guest who faces up to five years in jail after it filed a criminal complaint against him over negative online reviews, both parties said on Thursday.The case involving the Sea View...

Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions at EU summit, stalls on Belarus

Cyprus defied mounting pressure on Thursday to approve European Union sanctions on Belarus ahead of a summit, urging fellow EU governments to also sanction Turkey over its oil and gas drilling in the Mediterranean. Meeting in Brussels for a...

Microsoft, LinkedIn and GitHub reach 7.74 lakh learners in India via digital skills initiative

Microsoft Corp has reached one crore learners globally through its global skills initiative that was announced in July this year, with India accounting for close to 7.74 lakh learners. India accounted for close to 7.74 lakh learners - ranki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020