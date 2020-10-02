Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FIFA sets conditions for release of players for S.American qualifiers

FIFA has imposed conditions on the release of players for the South American World Cup qualifiers which are due to get under way next week amid concerns over high coronavirus infection rates, travel difficulties and quarantine rules. The South American football confederation (CONMEBOL) announced last month that the competition would start in October and that it had FIFA's approval.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 04:05 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 04:05 IST
Soccer-FIFA sets conditions for release of players for S.American qualifiers

FIFA has imposed conditions on the release of players for the South American World Cup qualifiers which are due to get under way next week amid concerns over high coronavirus infection rates, travel difficulties and quarantine rules.

The South American football confederation (CONMEBOL) announced last month that the competition would start in October and that it had FIFA's approval. Many of the world’s top players from leading European clubs are involved in the games, including Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Paris St Germain’s Neymar, who have been called up by Argentina and Brazil respectively.

FIFA said on Thursday the usual rules over the release of players would apply but with exceptions. Soccer's world ruling body said players must be exempted from any travel or quarantine restrictions, both in the countries where they are due to play matches and in the country where their clubs are based.

If there was a quarantine period of five days or more on arrival in any of those countries, then clubs would not be obliged to release them. "FIFA together with the confederations and member associations will continue to monitor the situation regarding the travel and quarantine policies of the relevant authorities in relation to the upcoming international matches," FIFA said.

Nearly all the leading South American players are based abroad, mainly in Europe. South American countries have routinely been granted exemptions in the last three weeks to allow matches in the Copa Libertadores to go ahead.

European countries have also collaborated so the UEFA competition matches can be played. However, it was not immediately clear whether European countries would grant exemptions to players returning from matches in South America.

Both Asia and CONCACAF - the North and Central American and Caribbean regions - have postponed qualifiers until March due to COVID. The South American competition will start on Oct. 8 with three matches - Paraguay v Peru, Uruguay v Chile and Argentina v Ecuador, with Colombia v Venezuela and Brazil v Bolivia one day later. There is another round of matches on Oct. 13.

The global players' union FIFPRO said last week it had multiple concerns about the games and that players should not be forced to travel if they did not feel safe.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NZ ruling party says to lift barriers for home building, promises cheap housing

New Zealands ruling Labour Party promised to deliver more homes and replace a 30-year-old law blamed for high housing costs and impeding urban development, if it is returned to power in the Oct. 17 election.Labour would repeal and replace t...

Amazon reports over 19,000 U.S. frontline employees had COVID-19

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said more than 19,000 of its U.S. frontline workers contracted the coronavirus this year, or 1.44 of the total, a disclosure sought by labor advocates who have criticized the COVID-19 response by the worlds larges...

Trump cancels Wisconsin rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

President Donald Trump cancelled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the citys mayor and the states governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The director of the La Crosse ...

INSIGHT-Secrecy and speed: Inside Ant Group’s unusual IPO process

Ahead of whats likely to be the worlds largest initial public offering, Chinas Ant Group Co Ltd is asking lead bankers to personally sign confidentiality pacts and pressing some investors to explain why they should be allowed to attend mark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020