Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Mahipal Lomror did a fantastic job, says RR coach McDonald

Rajasthan Royals head coach Andrew McDonald praised Mahipal Lomror for his gutsy knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 03-10-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 23:11 IST
IPL 13: Mahipal Lomror did a fantastic job, says RR coach McDonald
Rajasthan Royals head coach Andrew McDonald (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals head coach Andrew McDonald praised Mahipal Lomror for his gutsy knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday. Opting to bat first, Royals got off to a flyer with Jos Buttler smashing boundaries early in the innings. However, Isuru Udana found an inside edge of Steve Smith's bat and the ball went straight onto his stumps in the third over.

Three balls later, a sharp catch by Devdutt Padikkal in the slips dismissed Buttler. Star batsman Sanju Samson wicket in the next over added insult to an injury as Royals got reduced to 31/3. However, Lomror revamped Royals' innings with his gutsy knock. He scored a well made 47 off 39 balls and enabled Rajasthan Royals to a respectable total of 154 runs.

"We backed him in the middle order to the job against RCB's spin bowling. He did a fantastic job. It is always difficult to play in the first game of the tournament but he prepared well," said McDonald during the post-match press conference. England cricketer Ben Stokes is set to join his team Rajasthan Royal and coach McDonald feels that the inclusion of all-rounder in the side will force a change in playing XI.

"We have Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer has also given some option at death. So we feel the preparation was good but it's about settling for the best side," said the Royals coach. "When it comes to the selection of team we will pick the best XI. We had some changes earlier in the tournament. Clearly, when Ben Stokes will arrive it will potentially force the change in the playing XI and it will also change the formation how we play," McDonald added.

RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets on the back of opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli brilliant knocks. Royals will next lock horns with Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

2,258 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported in Delhi

A total of 2,258 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis has gone up to 2,87,930, including 25,234 active cases, 2,57,224 recoveries and ...

Heavy rains lash parts of Odisha

Heavy rains in parts of Odisha, including state capital Bhubaneswar, threw life out of gear on Saturday with water-logging being reported from several areas, officials said. Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and parts of the coastal districts experience...

JMM expects treatment like younger brother from RJD in Bihar polls

With RJD which spearheads Grand Alliance in Bihar announcing that it will accommodate Jharkhand Mukti Morcha from its quota of 144 seats, the JMM on Saturday expressed hope that it would get affection like a younger brother from Lalu Prasad...

Florida senator misspeaks, claiming he tested positive

US Sen. Rick Scott said he misspoke Saturday when he said on national television that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Republican from Florida tweeted I misspoke this morning in my FoxNews interview. I was tested yesterday for COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020