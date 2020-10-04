Sports News Roundup: Roglic claims last-gap Liege-Bastogne-Liege victory; First crack appears in Kipchoge's armour and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling: Roglic claims last-gap Liege-Bastogne-Liege victory

Tour de France runner-up Primoz Roglic won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic over 257 kilometres on Sunday, pipping Julian Alaphilippe on the line just as the world champion was raising his arms in celebration. Frenchman Alaphilippe left his sprinting line in a group of five - hampering Swiss Marc Hirschi in the process - and with victory in sight he stopped pedalling, making a beginner's mistake.

First crack appears in Kipchoge's armour of invincibility

When race commentator Steve Cram announced "this is not normal" midway through Sunday's London Marathon it was something of an understatement as Eliud Kipchoge, the most dominant performer the distance has ever seen, was finally looking mortal. An hour later, Kipchoge trailed home eighth in a time six minutes slower than his own world record and over a minute adrift of Ethiopia's Shura Kitata, who won the race after a spectacular sprint finish in two hours, 05.41 minutes.

Federer, Serena confirmed for Australian Open, says Tiley

Roger Federer and Serena Williams have confirmed they will take part in the 2021 Australian Open, with the year's first Grand Slam in Melbourne expected to allow fans to fill up to 50% of seats, Tennis Australia (TA) boss Craig Tiley said on Sunday. The return of fans will mark a big change for Melbourne, which has been under a strict coronavirus lockdown for nearly three months. The state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, accounts for 90% of Australia's 894 COVID-19-related deaths.

Report: NFL, NFLPA probing Titans outbreak

A Tennessee Titans player and coach tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, ESPN reported. That brings the total positives in the organization to 18 -- nine players and nine others -- in the past week. Since the testing began, there have been 20 positive results in all in the organization.

Nadal crushes qualifier Korda to reach last eight

Rafa Nadal blew away American qualifier Sebastian Korda 6-1 6-1 6-2 to romp into the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday and close in on a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros. With the sun out and the wind up on Court Philippe Chatrier it always looked like mission impossible for the 213th-ranked Korda, and so it proved in a one-sided fourth round match.

Ice-cool Sinner freezes feverish Zverev to reach last eight in Paris

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner never lost his cool as he became the first debutant to reach the French Open quarter-finals since Rafael Nadal in 2005 with a 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory against a feverish Alexander Zverev on Sunday. The 19-year-old, who will also be the youngest male player since Novak Djokovic in 2006 to feature in the last eight at Roland Garros, will face 12-times champion Nadal for a place in the semi-finals.

Ethiopia's Kitata sprints to London Marathon win as Kipchoge suffers rare defeat

Ethiopia's Shura Kitata outsprinted Kenya's Vincent Kipchumba to win a thrilling London Marathon on Sunday as world record holder Eliud Kipchoge faded late in the race to suffer his first defeat since 2013. In cold, wet conditions, Kitata edged clear to win in a relatively slow two hours, 05.41 minutes.

Svitolina breezes past Garcia into quarter-finals

Third seed Elina Svitolina ended the run of local hope Caroline Garcia in the French Open with a comfortable 6-1 6-3 win on Sunday to move into her third quarter-final at Roland Garros. On a day that the women's draw lost top seed Simona Halep and fifth seed Kiki Bertens, Svitolina, who reached the last eight in 2015 and 2017, put in a solid performance to be the highest-ranked player remaining in the claycourt Grand Slam.

Kosgei cruises to London Marathon win in the rain

Kenyan world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei cruised to a dominant victory in the 40th London Marathon on Sunday, overcoming her rivals on an unfamiliar multi-lap course in relentless rain to triumph in two hours, 18.58 minutes. Running her first marathon since setting the world record of 2:14.04 in Chicago a year ago, Kosgei ran alongside compatriot Ruth Chepngetich until around the 20-mile mark, when she forged clear to open a lead of about 50 metres within a couple of minutes.

Teenager Swiatek bundles top seed Halep out of French Open

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek dumped top seed Simona Halep out of the French Open on Sunday with a crushing 6-1 6-2 victory to make her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. Halep came into the fourth round clash on a 17-match unbeaten streak having defeated the 19-year-old Swiatek, ranked 54th in the world, 6-1 6-0 in 45 minutes at the same stage last year in the claycourt Grand Slam at Roland Garros.