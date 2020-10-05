Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

1256 PORTO'S PEREIRA JOINS PSG ON LOAN Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain have signed Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira on a season-long loan, with an option to buy.

Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT): 1350 BAYERN SIGN CHOUPO-MOTING ON ONE-YEAR DEAL

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have signed forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a year-long contract. The Cameroon international joins the German club as a free agent after he left Paris St Germain at the end of his contract last season. 1306 RUDY RETURNS TO HOFFENHEIM ON LOAN

Schalke 04 midfielder Sebastian Rudy has completed a season-long loan move to Hoffenheim, where he played from 2010-2017. 1256 PORTO'S PEREIRA JOINS PSG ON LOAN

Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain have signed Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira on a season-long loan, with an option to buy. READ MORE:

Manchester United set to be busiest on Europe's Deadline Day Everton sign defender Godfrey on five-year deal from Norwich

Everton striker Kean joins PSG on loan Soccer-Southampton strengthen midfield with Diallo signing

Man United defender Dalot completes loan move to AC Milan 1005 SESSEGNON MOVES TO HOFFENHEIM ON LOAN

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ryan Sessegnon has joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on loan for the rest of the season. 1002 DARMIAN SEALS LOAN SWITCH TO INTER

Inter Milan have signed Italy international full back Matteo Darmian on loan from Parma. 0951 GODFREY JOINS EVERTON FROM NORWICH

Premier League leaders Everton signed versatile defender Ben Godfrey from Championship side (second-tier) Norwich City on a five-year contract for a move reported by the British media to be worth an initial 25 million pounds ($32 million). ($1 = 0.7724 pounds) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru and Manasi Pathak in Chennai, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)

