Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:35 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Dubai. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-LD INJURIES Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of IPL; latter could miss tour of Australia too Dubai, Oct 5 (PTI) Senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the ongoing IPL along with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who could also miss the tour of Australia at year-end, after the duo sustained different injuries while competing for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KOHLI-LD SALIVA Kohli inadvertently applies saliva on ball, immediately realises slip-up (Eds: Adds Sachin Tendulkar's reaction) Dubai, Oct 5 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli inadvertently applied saliva on the ball after stopping a cracking drive during an Indian Premier League match here on Monday, violating the ICC's COVID-19 protocol. SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-LD PREVIEW Parag, Unadkat under scanner as shaky Royals face rampaging Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi, Oct 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals may need to rejig their Indian line-up slightly when they try to pull their IPL campaign out of the current rot against a supremely confident Mumbai Indians here on Tuesday.

SPO-BAD-LAKSHYA I'm fitter now, waiting to go all out at Denmark Open to test my game: Lakshya By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The loss of momentum due to the COVID-19 disruption has been frustrating, concedes fast-rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen, who cannot wait to go full throttle when international badminton resumes with the Denmark Open from October 13. SPO-TT-CAMP National TT camp postponed again due to players' divided view on travel, incomplete venue By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The national camp for elite table tennis players has been indefinitely postponed yet again with some of the players unwilling to travel while those willing are waiting for the facility at the SAI Campus Bengaluru to be functional.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-COMMENTS We did small things right, hopefully it will continue: Dhoni Dubai, Oct 5 (PTI) Persistence pays, said Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni after his team of veterans finally came good in the IPL, doing the "small things right" in an emphatic 10-wicket triumph over Kings XI Punjab here. SPO-CRI-IND-AUS Pujara, Hanuma, coaching staff may have six-day quarantine in Dubai ahead of Australia tour By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and the support staff led by head coach Ravi Shastri are likely to have a six-day quarantine in Dubai during the business end of the IPL before flying off to Australia.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri finishes modest 37th at Sanderson; will work on ironing out game over next 3 weeks Jackson, Oct 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri brought home an improved card of three-under 69 in the final round to finish a modest T-37 at the Sanderson Farms here. SPO-CRI-IPL-FLEMING We back our players way longer than possible: CSK coach Fleming Dubai, Oct 5 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings' "reticent" approach to change when faced with poor results has been the key to its success over the years, said head coach Stephen Fleming, citing veteran Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as a shining example of what the side has achieved.

SPO-GOLF-SHARMA Shubhankar sign off T-26, Aaron Rai beats Fleetwood in play-off to win Scottish Open North Berwick, Oct 5 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma rounded off the week with a fine four-under 67 that saw him finish T-26 at the 2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open here. SPO-TENNIS-AITA-RESUMPTION Domestic age-group tennis tournaments to resume from November 16: AITA New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The domestic tennis tournaments are set to resume from November 16 after a hiatus of eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) said on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-AIFF We have taken first step to restart football activities: AIFF president Praful Patel New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has taken the first steps towards restarting the game, its president Praful Patel said on Monday unveiling the governing body's new motto - 'Indian Football. Forward Together'. SPO-SAI-COACH-FITNESS SAI asks its coaches to take fitness tests twice a year New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Stressing on the importance of staying fit, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has instructed all its employed coaches to undertake fitness tests twice a year.

SPO-CRI-CAB-TRAINING Bengal cricketers return to training at Eden after more than 6 months Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) Senior Bengal cricketers returned to training at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Monday after more than six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Spinach- good for Popeye as well as the planet!

Spinach, the hearty, green vegetable chock full of nutrients, doesnt just provide energy in humans but it also has potential to help power fuel cells, according to a new paper by researchers in AUs Department of Chemistry. Spinach, when con...

Netanyahu speaks to Modi; emphasises on continued cooperation in fight against COVID-19

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi spoke on Monday and agreed to advance bilateral cooperation on handling the coronavirus pandemic and to hold a digital conference on innovation in the field ...

Sri Lanka's ex-resident appears before panel probing Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lankas former president Maithripala Sirisena on Monday appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the Easter Sunday attacks and denied he was privy to prior intelligence on the deadly terror strikes. Nine suicide bom...

Cambodia denies new speculation about Chinese base plans

Cambodias government on Monday officially denied suggestions that its demolition of a US-funded facility at one of its naval bases is a signal that China will be granted basing privileges there, saying the work only involves planned infrast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020