The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Dubai. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-LD INJURIES Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of IPL; latter could miss tour of Australia too Dubai, Oct 5 (PTI) Senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the ongoing IPL along with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who could also miss the tour of Australia at year-end, after the duo sustained different injuries while competing for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KOHLI-LD SALIVA Kohli inadvertently applies saliva on ball, immediately realises slip-up (Eds: Adds Sachin Tendulkar's reaction) Dubai, Oct 5 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli inadvertently applied saliva on the ball after stopping a cracking drive during an Indian Premier League match here on Monday, violating the ICC's COVID-19 protocol. SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-LD PREVIEW Parag, Unadkat under scanner as shaky Royals face rampaging Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi, Oct 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals may need to rejig their Indian line-up slightly when they try to pull their IPL campaign out of the current rot against a supremely confident Mumbai Indians here on Tuesday.

SPO-BAD-LAKSHYA I'm fitter now, waiting to go all out at Denmark Open to test my game: Lakshya By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The loss of momentum due to the COVID-19 disruption has been frustrating, concedes fast-rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen, who cannot wait to go full throttle when international badminton resumes with the Denmark Open from October 13. SPO-TT-CAMP National TT camp postponed again due to players' divided view on travel, incomplete venue By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The national camp for elite table tennis players has been indefinitely postponed yet again with some of the players unwilling to travel while those willing are waiting for the facility at the SAI Campus Bengaluru to be functional.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-COMMENTS We did small things right, hopefully it will continue: Dhoni Dubai, Oct 5 (PTI) Persistence pays, said Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni after his team of veterans finally came good in the IPL, doing the "small things right" in an emphatic 10-wicket triumph over Kings XI Punjab here. SPO-CRI-IND-AUS Pujara, Hanuma, coaching staff may have six-day quarantine in Dubai ahead of Australia tour By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and the support staff led by head coach Ravi Shastri are likely to have a six-day quarantine in Dubai during the business end of the IPL before flying off to Australia.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri finishes modest 37th at Sanderson; will work on ironing out game over next 3 weeks Jackson, Oct 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri brought home an improved card of three-under 69 in the final round to finish a modest T-37 at the Sanderson Farms here. SPO-CRI-IPL-FLEMING We back our players way longer than possible: CSK coach Fleming Dubai, Oct 5 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings' "reticent" approach to change when faced with poor results has been the key to its success over the years, said head coach Stephen Fleming, citing veteran Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as a shining example of what the side has achieved.

SPO-GOLF-SHARMA Shubhankar sign off T-26, Aaron Rai beats Fleetwood in play-off to win Scottish Open North Berwick, Oct 5 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma rounded off the week with a fine four-under 67 that saw him finish T-26 at the 2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open here. SPO-TENNIS-AITA-RESUMPTION Domestic age-group tennis tournaments to resume from November 16: AITA New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The domestic tennis tournaments are set to resume from November 16 after a hiatus of eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) said on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-AIFF We have taken first step to restart football activities: AIFF president Praful Patel New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has taken the first steps towards restarting the game, its president Praful Patel said on Monday unveiling the governing body's new motto - 'Indian Football. Forward Together'. SPO-SAI-COACH-FITNESS SAI asks its coaches to take fitness tests twice a year New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Stressing on the importance of staying fit, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has instructed all its employed coaches to undertake fitness tests twice a year.

SPO-CRI-CAB-TRAINING Bengal cricketers return to training at Eden after more than 6 months Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) Senior Bengal cricketers returned to training at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Monday after more than six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic..