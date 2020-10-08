Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rio judge ends Neymar's cybercrime probe linked to rape case

A Brazilian judge has closed an investigation into possible cybercrimes violations involving soccer star Neymar, a case linked to a woman's rape allegation that led to no charges against him, The Associated Press learned.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 08-10-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 09:36 IST
Rio judge ends Neymar's cybercrime probe linked to rape case

A Brazilian judge has closed an investigation into possible cybercrimes violations involving soccer star Neymar, a case linked to a woman's rape allegation that led to no charges against him, The Associated Press learned. A person close to the investigation with access to the judge's Oct. 2 ruling provided a copy to the AP. In it, Rio de Janeiro judge Marcel Laguna Duque Estrada tersely states the cybercrimes probe of Neymar must be ended. The rape case was closed more than a year ago by another judge.

The 28-year-old player, who is now training with Brazil's national soccer team ahead of two World Cup qualifying matches, has always denied any wrongdoing in both the rape allegation and the potential cybercrimes violation. Neymar was under investigation by the cybercrimes division of the Rio state police for posting images and messages of the accuser without her authorization in possible violation of her online privacy.

The contest was posted after the rape allegation was made in 2019. During testimony last year, Neymar said the images were posted by his press team. Brazilian model Najila Trindade accused Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, of raping her at a Paris hotel. No complaint was filed with French police.

The AP doesn't identify alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in several interviews. In August 2019, a Brazilian judge accepted a recommendation from prosecutors to close the investigation into the rape allegation due to lack of evidence against Neymar. Police and prosecutors also decided to open an investigation of Trindade for alleged false report of a crime.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Trindade might appeal the judge's order to close the cybercrimes case. The AP was unable to contact her lawyers Wednesday night..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Recovering from COVID-19, Trump edges back into spotlight after VP debate

President Donald Trump, still confined to the White House where he is being treated for COVID-19, planned more steps on Thursday to try to reinvigorate a re-election campaign hit hard by his handling of the pandemic.Trump is scheduled to ap...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you under...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrierBoom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin flig...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Regeneron antibodies in demand after Trump treatment, doctors seek more dataPatients are asking to join clinical trials of antibody-based COVID-19 drugs after U.S. President Donald Trump...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020