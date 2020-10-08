Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Swiatek powers past Podoroska to reach maiden Grand Slam final

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek became the youngest player to reach the French Open women's final in 19 years when she powered past Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2 6-1 on Thursday. The 19-year-old will on Saturday meet either Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin or twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, who face each other in the second last-four encounter, in her maiden final appearance at a major.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:08 IST
Tennis-Swiatek powers past Podoroska to reach maiden Grand Slam final
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek became the youngest player to reach the French Open women's final in 19 years when she powered past Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2 6-1 on Thursday.

The 19-year-old will on Saturday meet either Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin or twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, who face each other in the second last-four encounter, in her maiden final appearance at a major. World number 131 Podoroska, who was looking to become the first qualifier to reach a final at a major in either the men's or women's singles draw, had no answer to Swiatek's powerful groundstrokes and sleek movement on court.

Swiatek had broken serve 27 times en route to the last four stage and added five more to that count before finishing off the one-sided contest on Court Philippe Chatrier in 69 minutes. "I'm kind of surprised, really. I always knew that if I would be in a Grand Slam final, it would be at the French Open," Swiatek said on court after becoming the first Polish woman to reach the Roland Garros final in 81 years and the first at any major since Agnieszka Radwanska at Wimbledon eight years ago.

"I wanted to play this match as a first-round match, I didn't want to think of it as a semi-final otherwise I would have been too stressed. I just wanted to be aggressive like previous matches. I'm feeling good and like nothing hurts me." Swiatek, the youngest player to reach the women's final at Roland Garros since Kim Clijsters in 2001, looked to impose herself on the match early and jumped to a 3-0 lead.

She managed to hit through the court well, both off the forehand and backhand, and painted the red clay with winners. Unable to put up much resistance, Podoroska decided to show more aggression and started coming forward more to cut down the time for Swiatek to hit her big shots.

That helped her hold two service games but was not enough to derail Swiatek, who faced just a single breakpoint in the opening set. Podoroska, who earned more than she had in her entire career by reaching the semi-finals, would have hoped for the tide to turn in the second set but there was no respite.

Swiatek, who will also play the doubles semi-final on Friday, kept up the tempo and raced to a 4-0 lead before some nervous errors allowed Podoroska to avoid a second-set bagel with a break of serve. Yet the Pole, who has lost only 23 games in six matches, broke back immediately and ended Podoroska's ordeal on the first match point with an unreturned serve.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

TDP leader claims 'Vidya Kanuka' just an old scheme with a new name, accuses YSRCP of using schemes for publicity

TDP leader and former minister Nakka Ananda Babu on Thursday slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for spending hundreds of crores of public funds on wasteful publicity while neglecting the real educational needs of the poor students....

COVID-19: NHRC issues advisory on protection of human rights of women

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has issued advisories to various ministries and states, stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights of women, in the pandemic scenario, officials said on Thursday. In view of t...

Soccer-England Under-19 game against Scotland abandoned amid COVID-19 concerns

Englands Under-19 match against Scotland at St Georges Park on Thursday was abandoned during the first half because of coronavirus concerns, both teams said. British media reported that a member of the backroom staff of one of the teams tes...

2,138 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; 15 more die

Rajasthan recorded 2,138 new coronavirus cases taking the infection tally to 1,52,605 on Thursday, while 15 more COVID-19 fatalities pushed the states death toll to 1,605, according to an official report. Hanumangarh and Jaipur reported two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020