Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe national football team clears to travel Malawi for friendly match

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 09-10-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 10:42 IST
Zimbabwe national football team clears to travel Malawi for friendly match
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@online_zifa)

Zimbabwe national football team has been cleared to travel to Malawi for the friendly match against the Flames at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday, according to a news report by The Times Group.

The match was in doubt after the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) indicated that the Warriors were yet to get clearance from the Zimbabwe government as of Wednesday.

However, according to The Herald newspaper, Harare has granted the team permission to travel to Malawi for the match which falls on a Fifa calendar date.

Zifa spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, confirmed in an interview with The Herald that the government had indeed given them the go-ahead.

"We have been advised by the Sports Commission director-general (Prince Mupazviriho) that our trip to Malawi has been authorized. We are yet to get the official letter to that effect but it's a huge relief.

"The coach will go ahead and name his team and they leave for Malawi on Friday today. It is unfortunate that the process took longer and some of the delays were due to the issues beyond Zifa's control," Gwesela was quoted as saying.

Zimbabwe's preparations for the friendly were dealt a big blow after foreign clubs declined to release foreign-based players due to travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The development frustrated Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic, as he wanted to deploy his foreign legion against the Flames.

Logarusic claimed that his local players lacked match fitness due to months of inactivity because of the country's sports suspension.

Efforts to have the foreign players released were dealt a further blow after Zifa sent requests for their release either late or to wrong clubs.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Suárez says he spent days in tears amid rift with Barcelona

Striker Luis Surez said his former club Barcelona treated him so unfairly that he spent days in tears before his departure to Atltico Madrid. In another sign he can still deliver to his teams, Surez scored Uruguays first goal from the spot ...

Judo in Japan: Getting unwanted scrutiny for abuse, violence

Japan is the home of judo, and the 19th-century martial art is sure to get more attention at home than any other sport at next years Tokyo Olympics. But its also drawing unwanted scrutiny over widespread allegations of violence, and accompa...

PREVIEW-Rugby-New eras for Australia, NZ as test rugby returns

Trans-Tasman rugby will enter a new era on Sunday as New Zealand host Australia in their Bledisloe Cup match, which is also the first test to be played since the novel coronavirus shutdown in March.The match, however, will not only be playe...

Four arrested for kidnapping four-month-old tribal boy in MP

Jabalpur, Oct 9 PTIFour persons, including two women, were arrested here in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping a four-month-old tribal boy and trying to sell him in Mumbai, police said on Friday. The accused included a couple and an au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020