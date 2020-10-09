FACTBOX-Tennis-Iga Swiatek v Sofia Kenin

A look at the key facts and records of Poland's Iga Swiatek and American Sofia Kenin before the French Open final on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding): IGA SWIATEK

Age: 19 WTA ranking: 54 (Highest ranking: 48)

Grand Slam titles: 0 Career WTA titles: 0

2019 French Open performance: Fourth round Best French Open performance: Finals (2020)

ROAD TO FINAL First round: 15-Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-2

Second round: Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) 6-1 6-4 Third round: Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-3 6-2

Fourth round: 1-Simona Halep (Romania) 6-1 6-2 Quarter-finals: Martina Trevisan (Italy) 6-3 6-1

Semi-finals: Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) 6-2 6-1 Swiatek became the first Polish woman to reach the Roland Garros final in 81 years when she defeated Argentine Nadia Podoroska in the last four.

The 19-year-old, who has never won a WTA title, has been in irresistible form in Paris, dropping just 23 games en route to the final. If Swiatek prevails, she will become the youngest player to lift the Suzanne Lenglen trophy since Monica Seles in 1992.

4-SOFIA KENIN Age: 21

WTA ranking: 6 (Highest ranking: 4) Grand Slam titles: 1 (Australian Open 2020)

Career WTA titles: 5 2019 French Open performance: Fourth round

Best French Open performance: Finals (2020) ROAD TO FINAL

First round: Ludmilla Samsonova (Russia) 6-4 3-6 6-3 Second round: Ana Bogdan (Romania) 3-6 6-3 6-2

Third round: Irina Bara (Romania) 6-2 6-0 Fourth round: Fiona Ferro (France) 2-6 6-2 6-1

Quarter-finals: Danielle Collins (U.S.) 6-4 4-6 6-0 Semi-finals: 7-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 6-4 7-5

The reigning Australian Open champion tamed big-hitting Czech Petra Kvitova to book a spot in her first French Open final. Kenin is 16-1 at Grand Slams this year and will rise to a career-high ranking of 3 if she beats Swiatek.

Swiatek defeated the 21-year-old American in the French Open juniors third round in 2016 but this will be their first meeting on the professional circuit. HEAD-TO-HEAD: First meeting