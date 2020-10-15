Left Menu
Development News Edition

Langer not in favour of fielding two separate teams for NZ, South Africa tours

At the same time, they are slated to tour South Africa for three Test matches, which will form part of the inaugural 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship. "The chairman (Earl Eddings) knows this, the CEO (Nick Hockley) knows this really clearly - my personal opinion is I don't like it at all," Langer said on SEN radio.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 15-10-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 13:26 IST
Langer not in favour of fielding two separate teams for NZ, South Africa tours

Australia head coach Justin Langer is opposed to the idea of fielding two separate national teams in two different parts of the world for a Test and Twenty20 series to be held at the same time next year. Australia is scheduled to play five T20s in New Zealand from February 22 to March 7. At the same time, they are slated to tour South Africa for three Test matches, which will form part of the inaugural 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship.

"The chairman (Earl Eddings) knows this, the CEO (Nick Hockley) knows this really clearly - my personal opinion is I don't like it at all," Langer said on SEN radio. "I don't ever want to have two Australian teams in one place, that's my personal opinion. In this year, with what's happening with COVID, I understand there's complexities to it.

"We're one country, aren't we? We're not two countries. And we're one sport," he added. Earlier this year, England, too, had to field two teams -- one for an ODI series against Ireland, which was played in between the Test series' against West Indies and Pakistan respectively, to recover from the losses sustained due to non-commencement of matches during the COVID-19 forced lockdown across the world. Langer said the move will tamper with the quality of the players competing in the domestic first-class competition. "The other thing is if you have two Australian cricket teams, that means if we take 18 players to New Zealand and 18 players to South Africa, that's 36 players out of the back end of the Sheffield Shield competition, and that's before any injuries that will inevitably happen," Langer said.

"So you take all your best players out of the back half of the Shield competition, which we've always said is the best domestic competition in the world. "So they're the sort of things that worry me with this, but this is a really strange season. We've seen it in AFL, we've seen it in NRL, but I certainly would never like to see it being a permanent fixture," he added.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Global stocks follow Wall St lower as stimulus hopes fade

Global stock markets and US futures declined Thursday as hopes U.S. leaders will agree on new economic aid before the Nov. 3 presidential election faded. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong also declined.Wall St...

German, Czech, Italian virus records deepen Europe worries

Record daily infection figures in Germany, the Czech Republic and Italy added to fears on Thursday that Europe is running out of chances to control its latest coronavirus outbreak. France has set a 9 pm curfew for many of its biggest cit...

Puducherry adds 245 new coronavirus cases, two deaths take toll to 570.

The union territory of Puducherry reported 245 fresh COVID-19 cases while two more deaths pushed the toll to 570, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Thursday. The 245 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 4,649 sam...

Girl conceived to donate bone marrow saves brother's life

A one-year-old girl, conceived by her parents through IVF specifically for the purpose of donating her bone marrow to their thalassemic son, has succeeded in saving her six-year-old brothers life. Baby Kavya was born a year ago through In-V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020