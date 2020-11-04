Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Zidane confident Ramos will extend Real Madrid stay

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he has no doubt captain Sergio Ramos will extend his stay with the La Liga champions after the defender netted a milestone 100th goal for the club in Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League win over Inter Milan.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 14:10 IST
Soccer-Zidane confident Ramos will extend Real Madrid stay

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he has no doubt captain Sergio Ramos will extend his stay with the La Liga champions after the defender netted a milestone 100th goal for the club in Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League win over Inter Milan. The 34-year-old Spaniard scored a trademark header from a Toni Kroos corner to put Real 2-0 up at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium.

Ramos, who joined from Sevilla in 2005, has won 22 trophies with the club, including four Champions League crowns and five league titles. His contract expires at the end of the season. "We know what a great player he is ... He's our captain, our leader and of course we want him to be with us forever," Zidane said.

"That's what he's doing, showing that he's always got that desire and I'm in no doubt that he's going to stay here and will continue to rewrite the history books." Real face Valenia in the league on Sunday.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Arnab arrest: BJP calls it 'attack on press freedom', Cong dubs criticism 'selective outrage'

The BJP and the Congress engaged in a verbal duel on Wednesday over Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswamis arrest in Mumbai, with the saffron party saying it was an attack on press freedom which was reminiscent of the Emergency, and the...

U.S. formally exits global climate pact amid election uncertainty

The United States formally exited the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, fulfilling an old promise by President Donald Trump to withdraw the worlds second-largest greenhouse gas emitter from the global pact to fight climate change. But the outco...

Fund raising via capital markets drops 31 pc to Rs 75,230 cr in Sep 

Companies garnered over Rs 75,000 crore from capital markets in September, a decline of 31 per cent from the preceding month, with private placement of debt instruments continuing to be the most preferred route for financing business. The f...

Poland to announce new curbs as it reports record rise in daily COVID cases

Poland will announce more restrictions on Wednesday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the prime ministers chief of staff Michal Dworczyk said, as daily infections and deaths reached new records.The country reported 24,692 COVID-19 case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020