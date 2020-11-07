Left Menu
MLB won't punish Dodgers' Turner for returning to field Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner will not be punished for returning to the field to celebrate the team's World Series win after the third baseman tested positive for COVID-19 and was pulled from their title-clinching game, MLB said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:26 IST
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner will not be punished for returning to the field to celebrate the team's World Series win after the third baseman tested positive for COVID-19 and was pulled from their title-clinching game, MLB said on Friday. Turner exited the contest before the start of the eighth inning when the test result was conveyed to the team and told to isolate but returned to the field to celebrate and take photos while not wearing a mask, alarming many viewers. Raiders will appeal 'draconian' sanctions, says owner Davis

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said the organization intends to appeal the "draconian" punishments handed out by the National Football League (NFL) for repeated COVID-19 protocol breaches. The NFL stripped the Raiders of a 2021 sixth-round draft pick and fined them $500,000, while coach Jon Gruden was fined $150,000 after the league placed the team under its "intensive protocol" measures following offensive tackle Trent Brown's positive test ahead of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nadal on course for maiden Paris Masters crown, Schwartzman into ATP Finals

Rafa Nadal stayed on track for a maiden Paris Masters title by beating fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6 7-5 6-1 on Friday, a result that gave Argentine Diego Schwartzman the last spot at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals. Spain's 20-time Grand Slam champion recovered from a wobbly start and revved up the engine near the end of the second set to clinch victory and progress to a clash with German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, who beat Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-3 7-6(1). Five in Dodgers organization have COVID-19

Five members of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and a family member have tested positive for COVID-19, according to USA Today. The news organization cited the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday night, 10 days after the Dodgers won the World Series in six games over the Tampa Bay Rays. Medvedev downs Raonic to reach Paris Masters final

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final with a commanding 6-4 7-6(4) victory against Canadian Milos Raonic on Saturday. Medvedev hit 31 winners to 12 unforced errors in a muffled atmosphere at the Bercy arena, where the tournament is being played without spectators amid government restrictions to contain the rise of COVID-19 cases in France. Niemann withdraws from Masters after positive COVID-19 test

Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss next week's Masters at Augusta National, the world number 41 said on Friday. The 2018 Latin America Amateur champion, who has five top-25 finishes in his last six PGA Tour starts, was due to make his second Masters start next week. Billionaire Steve Cohen closes takeover of New York Mets

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen on Friday completed the purchase of the New York Mets baseball team in a reported $2.4 billion deal, a record for a North American sports franchise. The 64-year-old Cohen, who is a New York native and a lifelong Mets fan, signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the team in September. Burns sizzles to grab second-round lead in Houston

Sam Burns used a fast start and steady finish to grab the second-round lead at the Houston Open on Friday, while Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson were on track to miss the cut in the final tournament before next week's Masters. Burns birdied three of his first four holes at Memorial Park Golf Course en route to a bogey-free five-under-par 65 that left him two shots clear of Australian Jason Day (68) and Mexican Carlos Ortiz (68). Djokovic clinches sixth year-end No. 1 ranking to tie Sampras

Novak Djokovic has sealed the year-end men's world number one tennis ranking for the sixth time to go level with childhood hero Pete Sampras after closest rival Rafael Nadal opted against playing in the ATP Tour event in Sofia next week. Spain's 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal, ranked second, was the only player who had a chance to stop the Serbian from finishing as the top-ranked player in 2020. Zverev wants to be 'error-free' to beat Nadal in Paris

Alexander Zverev says he must be "error-free" if he was to defeat top-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters on Saturday. Spain's 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal beat fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6 7-5 6-1 on Friday before Zverev downed Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-3 7-6(1) to set up a blockbuster clash.

