Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ecuadorean player appeals for help after losing passport

Ecuadorean footballer Pervis Estupinan lost his passport after his country's World Cup qualifying win over Colombia and took to social media on Wednesday to appeal for help in finding it.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:01 IST
Soccer-Ecuadorean player appeals for help after losing passport

Ecuadorean footballer Pervis Estupinan lost his passport after his country's World Cup qualifying win over Colombia and took to social media on Wednesday to appeal for help in finding it. "I want to make a call to help me find three black bags and a passport I lost yesterday in Carapungo (Quito)," the Villarreal player said on Twitter.

"I'd be so thankful if anyone who finds them can send me an email" he added alongside his personal email address. The message was retweeted by the Ecuador national side, on his own Instagram, and accompanied by the hashtag #LasMalasdePervis or Pervis's luggage.

The 22-year-old defender had planned to leave Ecuador on Wednesday and return to Spain, where Villareal will face Real Madrid in a La Liga match on Saturday. Estupinan scored the sixth goal in Ecuador's stunning 6-1 win over Colombia in Quito on Tuesday.

The result was Colombia's heaviest defeat since 1977 and took their Andean neighbours into third place in the South American World Cup qualifying group with nine points after four games, behind only Brazil and Argentina.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Latin America's star COVID performer is starting to see cases climb

Uruguay, a relative coronavirus-free zone in hard-hit Latin America, is starting to see a worrying rise in cases, sparking concern among government officials that the country could reverse course after a long period of containing the pandem...

UPDATE 2-Pole and Chinese citizen indicted in Warsaw for spying

Polish authorities said on Wednesday a former secret service agent and a Chinese citizen who worked for a telecommunications company have been charged with spying for China.Reuters previously reported httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-huawei-po...

No more lockdown, restrictions can be imposed in some crowded areas: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said there wont be any fresh lockdown in the national capital as there is no need for it, but restrictions could be imposed in some crowded areas to contain the spread of COVID-19. Interacti...

Jabalpur police personnel rescue passengers of bus which overturned, IG lauds their action

Jabalpur Police on Tuesday rescued around 35 people who suffered injuries as the bus carrying them overturned. Around 35 people were injured after the bus carrying them overturned. Our team reached the spot and took them to the hospital. I ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020