The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: Report of ISL match between Mumbai City and North East United FC in Vasco. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-ROHIT-INTERVIEW Hamstring getting better, keeping fingers crossed for Australia: Rohit By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The hullabaloo over his hamstring was confusing as well as amusing for Rohit Sharma, who says he always knew that the injury was not that serious and he would be battle-ready for the tour of Australia. SPO-CRI-IND-SHAMI My IPL performance has taken pressure off this Australia tour, says Shami Sydney, Nov 21 (PTI) India's craftiest pacer Mohammed Shami is in the "right zone" after his impressive performance in the IPL, allowing him to prepare for the big Test series against Australia "without any pressure".

SPO-CRI-SIRAJ-GANGULY Bereaved Siraj decides to stay back in Australia, Ganguly lauds his 'character' Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Saturday said that pacer Mohammed Siraj, who has lost his father, was given the option of flying back home to be with his grieving family but he decided to stay back in Australia for "national duty". SPO-CRI-IND-STOINIS Motivation has never been a problem for Kohli, feels Stoinis Sydney, Nov 21 (PTI) Virat Kohli is more than hundred percent charged up every time he takes the field and the Australian team is preparing in equal measure to counter the threat posed by the Indian captain, said all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. SPO-FOOT-ISL-LD PREVIEW FC Goa start ISL campaign against Chhetri-led Bengaluru Margao, Nov 21 (PTI) A new-look FC Goa, strengthened by the addition of fresh foreign players and a new head coach, will begin their Indian Super League campaign with renewed vigour when they clash with formidable Bengaluru FC here on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-CAMP Women's national team to start first camp since COVID-19 lockdown on December 1 New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Indian women's senior team will undergo its first national camp since the coronavirus-forced lockdown, in Goa from December 1, kick-starting its preparations for the 2022 AFC Asian Cup with a host of health safety measures. SPO-CRI-AUS-AGAR Outthinking batsmen on good wickets during Sheffield Shield will help me against India: Agar Melbourne, Nov 21 (PTI) Australia spin all-rounder Ashton Agar says the experience of outthinking batsmen on "really good wickets" during the recent Sheffield Shield games would help him when he competes against India in the upcoming series.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR 2017 champion Shubhankar Sharma misses cut in Joburg Open Johannesburg, Nov 21 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma missed his first 36-hole cut in eight starts as he exited early at the Joburg Open, a tournament he won when it was last played in November 2017. SPO-GOLF-GANGJEE Gangjee rallies on second nine to shoot even par in Japan Miyazaki (Japan), Nov 21 (PTI) Rahil Gangjee staged a superb comeback on his back-nine to card an even par 71 in the third round of the Dunlop Phoenix Open, here. SPO-CRI-PCB-PAY Malik, Hafeez, Riaz & Aamir to receive match fees in 'A' category Karachi, Nov 21 (PTI) Senior cricketers Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Muhammad Aamir have received a pay boost after being denied central contracts by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

SPO-CRI-CHANDORKAR Chandorkar celebrates 100th birthday New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Former first class cricketer Raghunath Chandorkar on Saturday turned hundred years old, becoming only the third Indian cricketer to complete a century of birthdays..