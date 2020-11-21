Left Menu
SPO-CRI-IND-STOINIS Motivation has never been a problem for Kohli, feels Stoinis Sydney, Nov 21 (PTI) Virat Kohli is more than hundred percent charged up every time he takes the field and the Australian team is preparing in equal measure to counter the threat posed by the Indian captain, said all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 21:20 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: Report of ISL match between Mumbai City and North East United FC in Vasco. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-ROHIT-INTERVIEW Hamstring getting better, keeping fingers crossed for Australia: Rohit By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The hullabaloo over his hamstring was confusing as well as amusing for Rohit Sharma, who says he always knew that the injury was not that serious and he would be battle-ready for the tour of Australia. SPO-CRI-IND-SHAMI My IPL performance has taken pressure off this Australia tour, says Shami Sydney, Nov 21 (PTI) India's craftiest pacer Mohammed Shami is in the "right zone" after his impressive performance in the IPL, allowing him to prepare for the big Test series against Australia "without any pressure".

SPO-CRI-SIRAJ-GANGULY Bereaved Siraj decides to stay back in Australia, Ganguly lauds his 'character' Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Saturday said that pacer Mohammed Siraj, who has lost his father, was given the option of flying back home to be with his grieving family but he decided to stay back in Australia for "national duty". SPO-FOOT-ISL-LD PREVIEW FC Goa start ISL campaign against Chhetri-led Bengaluru Margao, Nov 21 (PTI) A new-look FC Goa, strengthened by the addition of fresh foreign players and a new head coach, will begin their Indian Super League campaign with renewed vigour when they clash with formidable Bengaluru FC here on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-CAMP Women's national team to start first camp since COVID-19 lockdown on December 1 New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Indian women's senior team will undergo its first national camp since the coronavirus-forced lockdown, in Goa from December 1, kick-starting its preparations for the 2022 AFC Asian Cup with a host of health safety measures. SPO-CRI-AUS-AGAR Outthinking batsmen on good wickets during Sheffield Shield will help me against India: Agar Melbourne, Nov 21 (PTI) Australia spin all-rounder Ashton Agar says the experience of outthinking batsmen on "really good wickets" during the recent Sheffield Shield games would help him when he competes against India in the upcoming series.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR 2017 champion Shubhankar Sharma misses cut in Joburg Open Johannesburg, Nov 21 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma missed his first 36-hole cut in eight starts as he exited early at the Joburg Open, a tournament he won when it was last played in November 2017. SPO-GOLF-GANGJEE Gangjee rallies on second nine to shoot even par in Japan Miyazaki (Japan), Nov 21 (PTI) Rahil Gangjee staged a superb comeback on his back-nine to card an even par 71 in the third round of the Dunlop Phoenix Open, here. SPO-CRI-PCB-PAY Malik, Hafeez, Riaz & Aamir to receive match fees in 'A' category Karachi, Nov 21 (PTI) Senior cricketers Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Muhammad Aamir have received a pay boost after being denied central contracts by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

SPO-CRI-CHANDORKAR Chandorkar celebrates 100th birthday New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Former first class cricketer Raghunath Chandorkar on Saturday turned hundred years old, becoming only the third Indian cricketer to complete a century of birthdays..

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Nashik reports 319 new COVID-19 cases, six fatalities

The COVID-19 tally in Nashikdistrict of Maharashtra rose to 98,396 on Saturday with theaddition of 319 fresh cases, health officials saidWith six fatalities, the total COVID-19 toll mountedto 1,761 they saidA total of 252 patients were disc...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 90,50,598 with 46,232 new cases

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday morning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The total figure in...

TN CM seeks Centre s aid for river linking project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday sought the Centres intervention in expediting the GodavariCauvery Grand Anicut link project. He also sought its intervention in sanctioning funds for the Cauvery KattalaiGundar link projec...

Here's how an acebuchin-oil-enriched diet may help to reduce hypertension

An acebuchin-oil-enriched diet helps to reduce arterial blood pressure, as shown by a study carried out by the Cardiovascular Physiopathology research group at the Physiology Department of the University of Seville. Furthermore, their work ...
