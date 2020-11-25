Left Menu
Important thing was to secure three points, no matter how: Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Neymar asserted that the important thing was to claim all three points from the game against RB Leipzig, after guiding his side to victory.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 11:34 IST
Neymar with his teammates during the match. (Photo/ PSG Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

PSG secured a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

After the win, Neymar took to Instagram and wrote in Portuguese: "Today the important thing was the 3 points, no matter how. Congratulations on the delivery team." Although PSG did not display a brilliant performance, the team managed to secure crucial three points from the game, thanks to Neymar's first-half penalty. Neymar successfully converted a penalty in the 11th minute which proved enough for PSG to claim a win.

On the other hand, PSG's Marquinhos said it was not their "best match" but their only objective was to secure a win. "Our number one objective was to win tonight. A lot of injured players were coming back, other players had travelled and played with their national teams, so they weren't the best conditions to shine tonight, but we focused on what we had to do and dug deep and fought. It wasn't our best match, but we will remember the win," the club's official website quoted Marquinhos as saying. (ANI)

