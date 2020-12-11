Soccer-Ukraine appeal to CAS over forfeiture of game against Switzerland

Ukraine's FA (UAF) is appealing against UEFA's decision to award Switzerland a 3-0 win in their Nations League encounter in November, following positive COVID-19 tests in the Ukraine team, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday. The decision of European soccer's governing body to award Switzerland the match led to Ukraine being relegated to League B.

The clash between Ukraine and Switzerland in Lucerne on Nov. 17 was cancelled after the Ukraine team was placed in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 tests in the squad. UEFA's Appeals Body said on Nov. 25 the match had been declared forfeited, which meant the Swiss won 3-0. "... The UAF requests that the challenged decision be set aside and the match be rescheduled or... that the decision to call the match as forfeited be cancelled and the outcome be decided by drawing of lots carried out by the UEFA administration," CAS said in a statement https://www.tas-cas.org/fileadmin/user_upload/CAS_Media_Release_7572.pdf.

Ukraine finished bottom of Group A4 with six points, behind the Swiss on goal difference and could potentially avoid being relegated to League B if the result of their final game is overturned by sport's highest court.