Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ukraine appeal to CAS over forfeiture of game against Switzerland

Ukraine's FA (UAF) is appealing against UEFA's decision to award Switzerland a 3-0 win in their Nations League encounter in November, following positive COVID-19 tests in the Ukraine team, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:56 IST
Soccer-Ukraine appeal to CAS over forfeiture of game against Switzerland

Ukraine's FA (UAF) is appealing against UEFA's decision to award Switzerland a 3-0 win in their Nations League encounter in November, following positive COVID-19 tests in the Ukraine team, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday. The decision of European soccer's governing body to award Switzerland the match led to Ukraine being relegated to League B.

The clash between Ukraine and Switzerland in Lucerne on Nov. 17 was cancelled after the Ukraine team was placed in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 tests in the squad. UEFA's Appeals Body said on Nov. 25 the match had been declared forfeited, which meant the Swiss won 3-0. "... The UAF requests that the challenged decision be set aside and the match be rescheduled or... that the decision to call the match as forfeited be cancelled and the outcome be decided by drawing of lots carried out by the UEFA administration," CAS said in a statement https://www.tas-cas.org/fileadmin/user_upload/CAS_Media_Release_7572.pdf.

Ukraine finished bottom of Group A4 with six points, behind the Swiss on goal difference and could potentially avoid being relegated to League B if the result of their final game is overturned by sport's highest court.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boy kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom in UP's Maharajganj

A six-year-old boy has been kidnapped from a village in Uttar Pradeshs Maharajganj district and a ransom of Rs 50 lakh demanded from his parents, police said on Friday. Deepak, son of Piyush Gupta, was playing games on a mobile phone outsid...

Odisha Lokayukta directs vigilance to probe into corruption charges against MLA

The Lokayukta on Friday directed the state Vigilance to probe into the corruption charges made against arrested Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi. The Lokayukta has also asked the Vigilance Directorate to conduct a preliminary inquiry ag...

Choreographer Remo D'Souza admitted to Mumbai hospital after heart attack

Choreographer and director Remo DSouza has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai due to a heart attack on Friday.The 46-year-old was immediately admitted to the hospital after he experienced a sudden blockage. COO Santosh Shetty, Ko...

Taiwan shows keeness to invest in Karnataka

A Taiwanese delegation met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday and said several of its companies were keen to discuss investment plans in the state. The delegation, led by Director-General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020