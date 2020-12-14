Zidane says Real Madrid in 'good spirits' ahead of clash against Athletic Club

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said his team is in 'good spirits' and wants to carry on with their winning momentum. Real Madrid are in impressive form as they have registered three back to back victories, the recent of which came against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday. The club is now preparing for the clash against Athletic Club.

"3 more points are up for grabs tomorrow. I think that we didn't win anything against Atletico de Madrid the other day. We only got 3 points and tomorrow it's 3 more points. They're important for what we want to do," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying. "The team is in good shape, in good spirits and we want to carry on like this without worrying about anything else. We work hard every day. Every day is important for us to improve. Nothing has changed and we want to continue doing what we've been doing lately. To demonstrate how much of a team we are," he added.

Zidane termed Real Madrid a "great club" and said he wants to do his job in the "best possible way". "I want to do my job in the best possible way at this great club and take advantage of every moment here. I've got fantastic players and we will continue working, we prepare together to perform well," he said.

Real Madrid will take on Atalanta in the last-16 of the Champions League. Reflecting on the same, the manager stressed that he is not thinking too far ahead and is just focused on their upcoming match. "We know the team and have a lot of respect for every team we play against. This match will be played in February but we're focussed on tomorrow's match because it's a very important LaLiga match and we're concentrating on that. It's another opportunity to show what shape we're in as a team and that's what we're going to do," Zidane said.

Real Madrid will play against Athletic Club on Wednesday. (ANI)