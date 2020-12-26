Cricket-Former England bowler and commentator Jackman dies aged 75

Left Menu
"We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75," the ICC said on Twitter https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1342557492790890496. "The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time." Jackman played for Surrey for 16 seasons from 1966-1982 and picked up more than 1,400 first class wickets, but he played only four tests for England, making his debut when he was 35. He also played for Western Province in South Africa and he married a South African.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 01:34 IST
Former England fast bowler and cricket commentator Robin Jackman has died at the age of 75, cricket's governing body (ICC) said on Friday. "We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75," the ICC said on Twitter https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1342557492790890496.

"The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time." Jackman played for Surrey for 16 seasons from 1966-1982 and picked up more than 1,400 first class wickets, but he played only four tests for England, making his debut when he was 35.

He also played for Western Province in South Africa and he married a South African. His links with the country in the apartheid era led to a cancelled test match between England and West Indies in Guyana, however, as the squad stood by him and refused to play when the government ordered his deportation. He settled in South Africa following his retirement, trading the cricket ball for the microphone, and he went on to become a popular commentator.

In 2012, Jackman was diagnosed with cancer having already had surgeries to remove malignant tumours from his vocal cords. Jackman's death comes hours after former England and Surrey batsman John Edrich died at the age of 83.

