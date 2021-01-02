Northamptonshire all-rounder Gareth Berg named player-cum head coach of Italy

Northamptonshire all-rounder Gareth Berg has been appointed as the new head coach of the Italian national cricket team. Berg, who will offer his contribution with bat and ball too, will be working with the former Sydney Thunder all-rounder Carl Sandri, who has been appointed senior high-performance coach.

Berg, who has been involved with Italian cricket since 2012, will be assisting Sandri in planning for future qualifiers and tournaments. "Very honored to have been appointed as Head Coach of our national team, alongside Carl Sandri as Senior High-Performance Coach. We have an excellent management set-up and coaching structure to begin paving the way for great things for the future of Italian Cricket," Berg said in an official release issued by the Italian Cricket Federation (ICF).

"We want to take professionalism and passion for playing to the next level with our national team. I want to inspire the next generation of Italian cricketers and leave a legacy for them to be proud of, for them to grow up wanting to represent their national team -- just as we do," he added. Berg was a part of the Italian side that competed in the 2013 ICC World Twenty20 Qualifiers in the U.A.E, their biggest success to date. (ANI)