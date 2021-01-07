Left Menu
Aston Villa close training ground after 'significant coronavirus outbreak'

ANI | Birmingham | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:25 IST
Aston Villa close training ground after 'significant coronavirus outbreak'
Representative image (Photo/ Aston Villa Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Aston Villa on Thursday announced that they have closed its Bodymoor Heath training ground after a "significant coronavirus outbreak" at the club. The club has said that a "large number" of first-team players and staff tested positive for COVID-19 after being routinely tested on Monday. Following this, a second round of testing was carried out, resulting in more COVID-19 cases at the club.

"Aston Villa can confirm that the Club has closed its Bodymoor Heath training ground after a significant Coronavirus outbreak," the club said in a statement. "A large number of first-team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation. A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today," it added.

The club is scheduled to take on Liverpool in FA Cup on Friday. "First team training ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup match with Liverpool was cancelled. Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the Club, the Football Association and the Premier League," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

