Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Science expert Sokolovas to interact with swimmers in national camp; TOPS to cover expenses

Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Genadijus Sokolovas will be visiting the national swimming camp being conducted at CSE Bangalore between January 11 and February 21 for a period of 6 days. Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will bear the cost of Sokolovas' visit for the camp.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:09 IST
Sports Science expert Sokolovas to interact with swimmers in national camp; TOPS to cover expenses
Physiologist and Sports Science expert Dr Genadijus Sokolovas (Photo: SAI). Image Credit: ANI

Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Genadijus Sokolovas will be visiting the national swimming camp being conducted at CSE Bangalore between January 11 and February 21 for a period of 6 days. Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will bear the cost of Sokolovas' visit for the camp. The visit which is proposed between February 2 and February 7, will have the following objectives -- Swim Power Test, Lactate Clearance Test, Lactate Heart Profile, Seasonal Training Design and Coaches Workshop.

"The overall cost of Dr Sokolovas' visit is Rs 8.78 lakhs and will be covered by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme. Costs include professional charges, airfare, boarding and lodging, visa and transport," SAI said in a statement. His visit is expected to give a boost to the training and preparation of senior national campers and TOPS developmental swimmers like Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat and Mihir Ambre, who will get access to an internationally renowned expert.

Sokolovas has headed the Department of Physiology and Sport Science of the USA Swimming Federation for 8 years and has also taken care of US swimmers, water polo players and triathletes. His renowned research methodology has found consultations with leading swimmers including 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps. His visit will not just help the swimmers, but also the coaches who will get exposure to the technology used to develop training and long-term plans for athletes.

Secretary-General, Swimming Federation of India, Monal Chokshi is excited that Sokolovas will be coming for the camp and is hopeful that it will help in the long-term development of swimmers."I am very thankful to SAI for approving SFI's proposal to bring in a globally acclaimed sports scientist like Dr Genadijus Sokolovas to India. This visit will herald in qualitative changes in Indian swimming by bringing world-class sports science support closer to our elite swimmers and potential talent for 2024 and 2028," Chokshi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

South Africans urged to adhere to COVID-19 lockdown regulations

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on South Africans to heed governments call to adhere to the adjusted COVID-19 lockdown regulations.This comes as 20 000 people have been arrested andor fined for contravention of the Disaster Management...

Hong Kong shares end flat as investors pause after recent rallies

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Wednesday, with consumer shares leading the declines, as investors paused after a rally fuelled by the south-bound bargain hunting from mainland investors. The Hang Seng index ended 29.72 points or 0.11 lower...

French scientific advisor: no need to close schools despite British virus variant

There is no need to close schools in France but new restrictive measures must be taken to slow further coronavirus infections and in particular the spread of the British variant, the governments top scientific advisor said on Wednesday. We ...

Bharat Biotech dispatches COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to 11 cities, donates 16.5 lakh doses to govt

The Bharat Biotech International Limited BBIL has announced the successful air-shipment of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to 11 cities in the country in the early hours of Wednesday. The firm said that it has donated 16.5 lakh doses to the Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021