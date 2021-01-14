The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *ISL match report between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD PREVIEW Walking Wounded: Injury-hit India 'A' face Australia in 'Test' of new decade Brisbane, Jan 14 (PTI) After denting the ego of mighty Australians with their bruised and battered bodies in a Sydney epic, Ajinkya Rahane's wounded India will take no prisoners in a 'winners take all' fourth Test, starting Friday on the liveliest of tracks in the series.

SPO-CRI-IND-PUCOVSKI Pucovski ruled out, Harris replaces him for final Test Brisbane, Jan 14 (PTI) Rookie Australian opener Will Pucovski was on Thursday ruled out of the fourth Test against India after failing to recover from his shoulder injury and will be replaced by Marcus Harris.

SPO-CRI-IND-PAINE Gavaskar is entitled to his opinion but it doesn't affect me one iota: Time Paine Brisbane, Jan 14 (PTI) Australia captain Tim Paine wouldn't engage in a war of words with Sunil Gavaskar, saying the legendary Indian's critical assessment of his leadership doesn't bother him one bit.

SPO-CRI-IND-RATHOUR Bumrah being monitored, playing eleven that will be fielded deserve to represent India: Rathour Brisbane, Jan 14 (PTI) India's batting coach Vikram Rathour said that Jasprit Bumrah's abdominal strain is being monitored but dropped a hint that major changes are on the cards for the final Test against Australia after increase in the touring squad's injured tally.

SPO-CRI-IND-AUS-QUARANTINE Didn't hear any complaints from India: Paine Brisbane, Jan 14 (PTI) Australian skipper Tim Paine admitted that life inside a bio-bubble could be challenging for the Indian team in an alien land without family but his own players, including Steve Smith, have also endured similar difficulties since the Indian Premier League in the UAE.

SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR-BUMRAH 'Overworked' Bumrah should be given a breather during England series, feels Gambhir New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Former opener Gautam Gambhir believes the Indian team management needs to take good care of its pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and if required, the right-arm pacer should be given a break during the upcoming home series against England.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-MURALI I see only Ashwin getting to 800 wickets, Lyon not good enough to go that far: Murali Sydney, Jan 14 (PTI) The legendary Muttiah Muralitharan only sees Ravichandran Ashwin achieving the 700-800 wicket mark among the current crop of spinners and feels Nathan Lyon, who plays his 100th Test from Friday, ''may be not good enough to reach that far''.

SPO-BAD-LD IND Thailand Open: Saina loses to Busanan in second round, injured Srikanth gives walkover Bangkok, Jan 14 (PTI) Star India shuttler Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the Yonex Thailand Open Super 1000 after losing the women's singles second round to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-GROUP C Mushtaq: Baroda beat Chhattisgarh by nine wickets Vadodara, Jan 14 (PTI) Left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala’s fifer was the cornerstone of Baroda’s thumping nine-wicket win over Chhattisgarh in an Elite Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Thursday.

SPO-SAI-COACHES SAI to employ Olympians, Paralympians as coaches at its centres New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is set to engage Olympians and Paralympians as coaches and assistant coaches at its various National Centres of Excellence, a move aimed at recognising their contribution.

SPO-CRI-PAK-SELECTION Pakistan to announce initial 20-member squad for home Test series against SA Karachi, Jan 14 (PTI) Pakistan cricket's new chief selector Muhammad Wasim will on Friday announce an initial 20-member squad for the home Test series against South Africa starting on January 26.

SPO-ISL-SCEB Resurgent SC East Bengal start as favourites against Kerala Blasters Vasco, Jan 14 (PTI) Unbeaten in their last five matches after a string of losses, a resurgent SC East Bengal will start as favourites in their Indian Super League match against Kerala Blasters here on Friday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-GOKULAM Gokulam Kerala script 4-3 comeback win over Punjab FC in I-League Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) Dennis Antwi stole the limelight from Chencho Gyeltshen as Gokulam Kerala FC came from two goals down to earn a remarkable 4-3 win against RoundGlass Punjab FC in an I-League fixture here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-SHUKLA-NOTICE BCCI Ethics Officer issues notice to Rajeev Shukla on 'conflict of interest' complaint Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) BCCI Ethics officer D K Jain on Thursday sent out a notice to newly-elected vice president of the board, Rajeev Shukla after a ''conflict of interest'' complaint was made against the veteran cricket administrator.

SPO-ILEAGUE-PREVIEW Chennai City seek to build winning momentum against Real Kashmir FC Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) Former champions Chennai City FC would look to build on their winning start when they take on Real Kashmir FC in their second I-League match here on Friday.

