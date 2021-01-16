Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: If you're of different colour they call you drug dealer, says Chappell Foundation chairman

Chappell Foundation chairman Darshak Mehta, who moved from Mumbai to Sydney 33 years ago, revealed the ugly face of the city and the common racism that people face in their daily life.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:55 IST
Ind vs Aus: If you're of different colour they call you drug dealer, says Chappell Foundation chairman
Sydney Cricket Ground (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chappell Foundation chairman Darshak Mehta, who moved from Mumbai to Sydney 33 years ago, revealed the ugly face of the city and the common racism that people face in their daily life. Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah faced racial slur on day two and three of the Pink Test in Sydney and a formal complaint was filed by the Indian team. Siraj had to face the brunt of unruly crowds even on the fourth day.

Darshak, who is a successful businessman in Australia, revealed that racial abuse is very common and he himself has been subjected to racism while attending the game at the SCG. "Going back from the ground to our cars is the most horrific experience. People firstly think you're a wanker because you drive a good car; secondly if you're of a different colour they call you a drug dealer," The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Darshak as saying.

"There is a deeply ingrained sense of superiority or envy or dislike or whatever words you want to use," Darshak, who has been an SCG member for three decades, further said. Darshak remarks come as operators of the SCG have launched an investigation into claims by an Indian cricket supporter who was told by the security officer to "go back to where you belong".

The Indian supporter Krishna Kumar, who attended three days of the third Test, has told Venues NSW he was targeted after attempting to bring four banners into the ground on the final day of the Pink Test. Darshak said racial discrimination is very common in Sydney as he himself saw some of the behaviour.

"The fact is it does happen here, and more than that what bothers people is it's not believed and there is a sense of sanctimony about it," said Darshak. "The only place I haven't seen it is during T20 games. It is the form of the game I hate most but that I love best as a spectator -- not to watch the game but at least I can go home without harassment," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: The Myanmar child workers risking their lives for stones

The child workers run considerable risks in just one day, in July 2020, some 200 people died in a mudslide at a jade mining site in Hpakant.The International Labour Organization ILO in Myanmar has successfully helped to halve child labour i...

The BJP government in Karnataka will not only complete its term but will also return to power for another five years with absolute majority: Amit Shah.

The BJP government in Karnataka will not only complete its term but will also return to power for another five years with absolute majority Amit Shah....

India's South Asian Symphony Orchestra to be featured in 'Inauguration Fanfare for Joe and Kamala'

The principal horn of Indias South Asian Symphony Orchestra has been invited to represent the orchestra in a virtual performance honouring the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.Led by world-renowned conduc...

Wipro completes Rs 9,500-cr buyback programme

IT services major Wipro on Saturday said it has completed its Rs 9,500-crore share buyback programme.The buyback saw Azim Premji-affiliated entities tendering 22.89 crore shares worth about Rs 9,156 crore during the process, a regulatory fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021