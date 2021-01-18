Left Menu
Neville steps down as head coach of England women's football team with immediate effect

Phil Neville has stepped down as head coach of England women's football with immediate effect on Monday.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:30 IST
Phil Neville. Image Credit: ANI

Phil Neville has stepped down as head coach of England women's football with immediate effect on Monday. Neville, who was appointed in January 2018, had originally announced last April that he would move on this summer in order to pursue new opportunities, given that the pandemic-affected international calendar meant the home 2021 UEFA Women's EURO would be delayed by a year to July 2022.

Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman set to replace him following the Olympic Games in August. England are set to bring in a caretaker boss to see them through the next few months, having been in talks with potential candidates for the role since Rehanne Skinner left her post as Neville's assistant to join Tottenham Hotspur in November. "It has been an honour to manage England and I have enjoyed three of the best years of my career with The FA and the Lionesses. The players who wear the England shirt are some of the most talented and dedicated athletes I have ever had the privilege to work with. They have challenged me and improved me as a coach and I am very grateful to them for the fantastic memories we have shared," Neville said in a statement.

Director of women's football, Baroness Sue Campbell, said: "I want to pay tribute to Phil for his significant contribution during his three years with The FA. In particular, the commitment, dedication and respect he has shown the position has been clear to see, and I will personally miss our many conversations about ways we can improve and progress." (ANI)

