Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pant surpasses Dhoni to become fastest Indian stumper to reach 1000 runs in Test cricket

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:30 IST
Pant surpasses Dhoni to become fastest Indian stumper to reach 1000 runs in Test cricket

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday surpassed the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to reach the 1000-run mark in Test cricket.

Pant achieved the feat in only 27 innings, scoring at an average of 40.04. Dhoni had taken 32 innings to reach the milestone.

Coming on to bat in India's second innings in the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Gabba on Tuesday, Pant needed only one run to achieve the record and he fetched it by pulling Pat Cummins to get off the mark with a double.

Besides Pant and Dhoni, there are five other Indian stumpers -- Farokh Engineer (36 innings), Wriddhiman Saha (37 innings), Nayan Mongia (39 innings), Syed Kirmani (45 innings) and Kiran More (50 innings) -- who touched the 1000-run milestone in Test cricket.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock holds the record for being the fastest wicketkeeper batsman to reach 1000 runs in Test matches. He did in 21 innings.

De Kock is followed by Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (22 innings), England's Jonny Bairstow (22 innings), the legendary Kumar Sangakkara (23 innings) and AB de Villiers of South Africa (23 innings).

In 2019, Pant became the fastest Indian glovesman to account for 50 dismissals in Test cricket against the West Indies.

Pant scored a match-winning 89 not out off 138 balls on Tuesday as India claimed the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1, thereby ending the home team's 32-year-old unbeaten run at the 'Fortress Gabba'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Woman aged around 20 found dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

An unidentified woman aged around 20 was found dead in an agricultural farm in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday morning, police said.It seems that she was strangled, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur, Vandita Rana sai...

NCB Mumbai arrests two drug peddlers with 65 gms Mephedrone

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested two drug peddlers and seized 65 grams of Mephedrone, a psychoactive drug, from them. The two drug peddlers were arrested on January 17.According to a press statement from NCB, Mumbai, on t...

WRAPUP 1-Cricket-Pant smashes India to series win for the ages

Rishabh Pant unleashed a batting maelstrom to blast India to an incredible three-wicket win in the fourth test decider on Tuesday as Ajinkya Rahanes injury-ravaged tourists humbled Australia with a 2-1 series triumph. The pugnacious Pant ti...

Tamil Nadu (34.9 pc), Puducherry (34.6 pc), Punjab (27.9 pc) have less than 40 pc vaccination coverage, need to improve: Govt.

Tamil Nadu 34.9 pc, Puducherry 34.6 pc, Punjab 27.9 pc have less than 40 pc vaccination coverage, need to improve Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021