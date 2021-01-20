Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basketball-Loeffler's WNBA stint nears end as Dream close to being sold

A sale of the Atlanta Dream is close to being finalised, a deal that would end former Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler's contentious stint as co-owner of the team, the WNBA said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:53 IST
Basketball-Loeffler's WNBA stint nears end as Dream close to being sold
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

A sale of the Atlanta Dream is close to being finalised, a deal that would end former Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler's contentious stint as co-owner of the team, the WNBA said on Wednesday. Loeffler, a staunch supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has faced months of activism from WNBA players who objected to her stance on social justice issues and called for her removal from the ownership team.

"As it relates to the Atlanta Dream, we understand a sale of the franchise is close to being finalized," a WNBA spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters. "Once the sale negotiation is concluded, additional information will be provided." The Dream told Reuters in an email they did not have any comment on the pending sale of the team.

Loeffler came under fire last year when she sent a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in which she objected to the league's decision to campaign for racial justice and the "Black Lives Matter" movement during the 2020 season. Loeffler, who has co-owned the Atlanta franchise since 2011, told Engelbert "we need less - not more politics in sports," and called Black Lives Matter "a very divisive organization based on Marxist principles."

Following Loeffler's comments, WNBA players began endorsing her opponent, in the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia and wore "Vote Warnock" T-shirts to games last season in support of Democrat Raphael Warnock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China hits Trump officials with sanctions on their way out

China imposed sanctions on nearly 30 former Trump administration officials moments after they left office on Wednesday.In a statement released just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Beijing slapped travel bans and business ...

Armed men try to storm governor''s house in Sudan''s Darfur

Armed men opened fire overnight, trying to storm the residence of a provincial governor in Sudans restive Darfur region but were repelled by guards, officials said Wednesday.There were no injuries or damage in the attempted attack on West D...

New York City opens billions in contracts to LGBT+ business

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Jan 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - New York City has opened 25 billion worth of contracts to bids from LGBT-owned businesses as part of a pledge to widen access to a raft of benefits already offered to other m...

TEXT-U.S. President Joe Biden's inaugural address

Following is the inauguration speech as prepared for delivery by Democrat Joe Biden, who was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday This is democracys day.A day of history and hope. Of renewal and resolve.Through a crucible...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021