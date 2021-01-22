Left Menu
Ind vs Eng: TNCA will not be issuing tickets or sub-committee badges for Chennai Tests, says secretary

22-01-2021
India will play four Tests against England. (Photo: ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has informed its members that no tickets would be put on sale for the first two Tests between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as both the games will be played behind closed doors. In the circular, accessed by ANI, TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy has notified the members that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

"In view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, BCCI has decided not to take any kind of risk with the safety of the players during the forthcoming India-England Test series. The players, officials will be undergoing strict quarantine and several rounds of COVID-19 tests before entering the bio-bubble. As per BCCI directive, the first two Tests between February 5-17 being held at MA Chidambaram Stadium will take place behind closed doors," he wrote. "TNCA will not be issuing tickets or sub-committee badges." Earlier, ANI had reported that the first two Tests at Chennai will be having no fans as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. The first Test will be played from February 5 to 9 and the second one from February 13 to 17. It is believed that the second half of the series could see fans coming in.

The Indian selectors led by Chetan Sharma on Tuesday named the squad for the first two Tests against England. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Ishant Sharma have made their way back into the squad. KL Rahul has been picked subject to fitness. While Kohli was set to return after missing the three Tests against Australia as he had taken paternity leave, Hardik's inclusion comes on the back of him working overtime on his fitness after returning from the Australia limited-overs series. His inability to bowl was a major concern for the team management.

Ishant, who had missed the Tests against Australia has also made his way back into the squad on the back of some quality performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. While it is a T20 tournament, it showed that he is match-fit. Spinner Axar Patel has also made his way into the Test squad for the first two matches while T Natarajan who played his debut Test against Australia has not been included for the England Tests. The first two games of the 4-game series are to be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. (ANI)

