Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Test Championship final dates reworked, to take place from June 18-22

As background we pushed it back to allow for any quarantine that may be imposed, particularly given the close proximity to the end of the IPL and the original dates so driven by quarantine, a BCCI source told PTI.The IPL schedule has not been finalised as yet but it is expected to conclude towards the end the May.There is a close fight between India, Australia and New Zealand to compete for the title.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:22 IST
World Test Championship final dates reworked, to take place from June 18-22

The start of the inaugural World Test Championship final has been pushed back by eight days and will now begin at Lord's on June 18, keeping in mind the proximity with the next IPL's summit showdown.

The final of the inaugural championship was tentatively scheduled to begin on June 10 at the iconic venue in London.

However, since the Indian Premier League final is also expected to be played around the same dates, it could have complicated the quarantine schedule of the participating players.

''The WTC Final will now be played from June 18-22 and June 23 will be the reserve day. As background we pushed it back to allow for any quarantine that may be imposed, particularly given the close proximity to the end of the IPL and the original dates) so driven by quarantine,'' a BCCI source told PTI.

The IPL schedule has not been finalised as yet but it is expected to conclude towards the end the May.

There is a close fight between India, Australia and New Zealand to compete for the title. India are leading the table with 430 points (PCT 71.7), followed by New Zealand (420, PCT 70) and Australia (332, PCT 69.2).

India recently jumped to the top of the table, following their 2-1 win in the four-match series in Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Sainz and Schumacher wait their turn as Ferrari start five-day test

Ferrari began five days of testing at their Fiorano track on Monday with new signing Carlos Sainz on hand before his first laps with the Formula One team later in the week. The Spaniard, who has joined from McLaren, will drive the 2018 SF71...

175 police personnel awarded J-K Police Medals for meritorious service, gallantry

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday announced JK Police Medals for gallantry and meritorious service for 175 police personnel, a spokesman said.The Union home ministry has also announced medals of different categories on the eve ...

Facebook to provide data on targeted political ads to researchers

Facebook Inc said on Monday it would provide academic researchers information on how political ads were targeted in the lead-up to the presidential election in the United States last year. The social media giant said the data would include ...

BRIEF-Principle Trial Finds Antibiotics Azithromycin And Doxycycline Not Generally Effective Treatments For COVID-19

PRINCIPLE TRIAL FINDS ANTIBIOTICS AZITHROMYCIN AND DOXYCYCLINE NOT GENERALLY EFFECTIVE TREATMENTS FOR COVID-19 OXFORD UNIVERSITY - TRIAL FOUND THERE IS NO BENEFICIAL EFFECT IN PATIENTS OVER 50 WHO ARE TREATED WITH EITHER ANTIBIOTIC AT HOME...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021