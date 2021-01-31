Left Menu

Soccer-Libertadores triumph causes fixture pile-up for Palmeiras

In addition to the Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of Europe's Champions League, they won the Sao Paulo state championship in August. They are two games away from winning the Copa do Brasil and the Club World Cup and have an outside chance of claiming Brazil’s Serie A title.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 21:52 IST
Soccer-Libertadores triumph causes fixture pile-up for Palmeiras
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Palmeiras' Copa Libertadores final victory over Santos has led to a fixture pile-up with the Sao Paulo club facing at least eight games in 27 days before the end of February in a season that may not end before the next one begins. Their last-gasp 1-0 win in Saturday's showpiece game at the Maracana stadium qualifies Palmeiras for the Club World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar this week.

They must first cross the globe to get to the Middle East where they enter at the semi-final stage on Feb. 7 and if they win that game they could face European champions Bayern Munich. Palmeiras were scheduled to play the two-legged Copa do Brasil final against Gremio on Feb. 11 and 17 but the Brazilian Football Confederation have now moved those games to Feb. 28 and March 7.

The 2021 season is due to kick off on Feb. 28 but Palmeiras' initial games in the Sao Paulo state championship are expected to be pushed back. Palmeiras, who have played 55 matches since football restarted after the novel coronavirus hiatus on July 23 last year, also have six outstanding league fixtures to play before the 2020 season ends.

The congestion comes as the club seek to complete an unprecedented haul of trophies. In addition to the Libertadores, South America's equivalent of Europe's Champions League, they won the Sao Paulo state championship in August.

They are two games away from winning the Copa do Brasil and the Club World Cup and have an outside chance of claiming Brazil's Serie A title. Palmeiras are in fifth place, 10 points behind leaders Internacional rounds of matches left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad BJP leader demands party MLA's expulsion over farmers' stir

Infighting surfaced in the BJP in Ghaziabad on Sunday, with a local party leader demanding expulsion of an MLA who is accused of intimidating farmers at the Ghazipur protest site last week.The demand against Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar has ...

NCW felicitates women corona warriors on its foundation day

The NCW on Sunday felicitated Women COVID Warriors, who have done exceptional and commendable work during the pandemic.The felicitation was done by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to mark the National Commission for Womens 29th foundation ...

GST revenues at record high of Rs 1.20 lakh cr in Jan

GST collections surged to an all-time high of about Rs 1.20 lakh crore in January as economic activities picked up after the withdrawal of stringent lockdown restrictions.Mop-up from the Goods and Services Tax GST, which is levied when a co...

Tokyo logs nearly 40,000 COVID-19 cases in January

Tokyo Japan, January 31 ANIXinhua Japans capital Tokyo logged nearly 40,000 new COVID-19 cases in January, marking a record that doubled the number of infections in the previous month, figures released by the metropolitan government showed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021