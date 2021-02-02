Sports News Roundup: Latvia to host world championship after Belarus stripped of event; Barty makes winning return in Melbourne and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Super Bowl LV to have 25,000 fans, 30,000 cutouts

Super Bowl LV will have 25,000 fans and 30,000 cutouts in attendance at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday in Tampa, the NFL announced Tuesday morning. That first number, which serves as the smallest audience in Super Bowl history, is still an increase over the 22,500 the league previously had stated would be in the stands. Among the crowd on hand will be 7,500 health-care workers who have received the vaccine for COVID-19 as guests of the NFL.

Kyrgios wins in Melbourne on return to tour after nearly a year

Nick Kyrgios shook off some rust to come from behind and beat France's Alexandre Muller 3-6 6-4 7-6(4) at the ATP Murray River Open on Tuesday as the Australian made his return to the court for the first time in nearly a year. The ATP 250 event is a warm-up tournament for players who have travelled to Melbourne for the Australian Open which begins on Monday.

Chiefs' Andy Reid guides with Golden Rule, goal of greatness

One year after Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl, his players continue with the same message: the Kansas City Chiefs want to get one for their coach, Big Red. Reid said Tuesday at his early morning press conference his approach to players is likely the reason his charges continue to trumpet his cause.

Ice hockey: Latvia to host world championship after Belarus stripped of event

The 2021 men's ice hockey world championship will be held in Riga, Latvia, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced on Tuesday, after Belarus was stripped of the right to co-host the tournament. Safety concerns over political unrest, the COVID-19 pandemic in Belarus and sponsors threatening to pull out if the tournament was held in Minsk prompted the sport's governing body to strip the country of co-hosting rights last month.

Barty makes winning return in Melbourne

World number one Ash Barty marked her return to competitive tennis after almost a year out with a 6-3 6-3 win over Romania's Ana Bogdan in the second round of Yarra Valley Classic on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Australian had not played a competitive match since last February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opting to skip the U.S. Open and not defend her title at the rescheduled French Open in September.

Super Bowl organizers, officials grapple with COVID-19 threat

Fans descending on Tampa, Florida, for Sunday's Super Bowl will be met with strict warnings to mask up and practice social distancing, as the threat of COVID-19 hangs over the biggest spectacle in American sports. A limited crowd of 22,000 general admission fans - plus 2,700 in suites - will watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs inside Raymond James Stadium, with thousands more expected to take part in festivities leading up to the game, putting public health experts on alert.

NBA roundup: Rockets shoot to sixth consecutive win

Eric Gordon scored 25 points and led the Rockets' record 3-point barrage as Houston rolled to a 136-106 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Gordon hit five of the Rockets' franchise-best 28 treys. Houston earned its sixth win in a row and moved above .500 for the first time this season. DeMarcus Cousins also hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points.

Chiefs baffled by NFL overlooking Eric Bieniemy

Overlooked offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy not being hired as a head coach still baffles the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is focused on Super Bowl LV this week but said he plans a fact-finding mission starting next week to find out "what is going on" in the process that continues to keep Bieniemy from running his own team.

Lakers' James plays down row with spectators in win over Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was happy fans are back at some NBA games amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite a bizarre altercation with supporters that led to four of them being ejected from Monday's game at Atlanta Hawks. The NBA superstar became involved in a row with a male spectator during the fourth quarter of their 107-99 win at the State Farm Arena - which is among a handful of venues allowing fans this season - before a woman began targeting the player.

Golf: Authorities turn focus to reining in big hitters

Golf's lawmakers are considering changes to equipment and the implementation of 'local rules' in an attempt to tame the power of the game's massive hitters. The Royal and Ancient, in conjunction with the United States Golf Association (USGA), said they are re-engaging with the golf industry to achieve a more sustainable future for the game, fearing courses could become obsolete.

(With inputs from agencies.)