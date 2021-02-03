Left Menu

Cricket-Health concerns, not finances, behind decision to pull S.Africa tour - Cricket Australia

Hockley said that at one stage Australia had offered to host the South Africa series and bristled at the suggestion financial considerations had played a part in the postponements. "I'd refute that in the strongest possible terms," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 06:12 IST
Cricket-Health concerns, not finances, behind decision to pull S.Africa tour - Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) interim chief executive Nick Hockley on Wednesday denied "in the strongest possible terms" that financial considerations had played a part in the decision not to play next month's test series in South Africa.

CA announced on Tuesday that their test team would not play the three matches in South Africa because of the health risks - a decision that was greeted with disappointment and frustration by Cricket South Africa. Hockley said Australia was committed to playing the series at some stage in the future but the combination of a second wave of COVID-19 cases in South Africa as well as the emergence of a new strain of the virus made a March tour too risky.

"At the end of the day, (because) of the weight of the medical advice, our duty of care to our players and staff, we were really left with no alternative," he told reporters. "I think the reaction of Cricket South Africa is totally understandable, just given the amount of work we've put in to make this tour go ahead ... (but) the residual risk, even with all the biosecurity arrangements in place, was just too high."

Australia have played a limited overs series in England and hosted India in a lucrative test series since the start of the pandemic but postponed matches against Bangladesh, Afghanistan and now South Africa. Hockley said that at one stage Australia had offered to host the South Africa series and bristled at the suggestion financial considerations had played a part in the postponements.

"I'd refute that in the strongest possible terms," he said. "We have done absolutely everything we possibly can to make this tour happen. It's a very challenging situation in South Africa at the moment and that makes it even more heartbreaking that we are not able to go.

"We would love to go but the medical advice says it's not safe to do so. We want to play cricket, we want to support world cricket." Hockley said the Australian players were "very disappointed" at the postponement, not least because it dealt a hefty blow to their chances of playing in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Lord's in July.

"We all knew the rules going in, I think that's what's made this decision really, really hard," he said. "We've done everything we possibly can to make the tour go ahead but at the end of the day we have to listen to the overwhelming medical advice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand medicines regulator Medsafe has provisionally approved the use of a COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germans BioNTech, the government said on Wednesday. The provisional approval of the Pfizer-B...

FACTBOX-What has Biden done so far to roll back Trump's immigration policies?

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a review of asylum processing and the legal immigration system, part of a major effort to reverse many of the restrictive policies put in place by former President Donald Trump.Heres what Biden ha...

Congressmen seek FBI inquiry into vandalism of Gandhi statue

An Indian-American Congressman sought an FBI investigation on Tuesday into the desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California, even as several other lawmakers condemned the act of vandalisation.A bronze statue of Gandhi in the Cent...

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350 mln in emergency aid it cannot get back

Last week, the International Monetary Fund sent 350 million in cash to the Myanmar government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help the country battle the coronavirus pandemic.Days later, military leaders seized power...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021